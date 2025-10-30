Hey everyone!
It's been a bit, but I wanted to reach out and let everyone know that I've been able to update The Rocky Horror Show Video game with some much needed features!
The update adds:
A New Game Plus campaign which unlocks after beating the main game, including the new Audience Callout feature!
Updated Achievements
Improved cutscenes
General improvements to gameplay and bug fixes . .
And Lots of Surprises (especially the final boss fight!)
Thanks again to everyone who's played, shared, or just said something kind about the game — it honestly keeps me inspired to keep building. I hope you all have a blast with the new update, and that your Halloween is full of fun, frights, and maybe a little bit of time warp.
- Sam (FreakZone Games)
