POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Major 30 October 2025 Build 20592461 Edited 31 October 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!
It's been a bit, but I wanted to reach out and let everyone know that I've been able to update The Rocky Horror Show Video game with some much needed features!


The update adds:

  • A New Game Plus campaign which unlocks after beating the main game, including the new Audience Callout feature!

  • Updated Achievements

  • Improved cutscenes

  • General improvements to gameplay and bug fixes . .

  • And Lots of Surprises (especially the final boss fight!)

Thanks again to everyone who's played, shared, or just said something kind about the game — it honestly keeps me inspired to keep building. I hope you all have a blast with the new update, and that your Halloween is full of fun, frights, and maybe a little bit of time warp.

- Sam (FreakZone Games)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3238951
