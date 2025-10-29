Weapons
Scythe
- Updated Curseweaver VFX to make it a bit more visible
Enemies
- Updated some of Algernon’s VFX to better the distinction from player VFX
Levels
- Updated some map layouts
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug causing the player to get caught on enemies in abilities such as the Chilling Charge after a dodge roll
- Fixed a bug causing augment chests to not be reopenable if the player cancelled the selection with either ESC or TAB
- Fixed a bug where audio would come through the wrong ear when walking backwards
