29 October 2025 Build 20592331
Update notes via Steam Community

Weapons

Scythe

  • Updated Curseweaver VFX to make it a bit more visible


Enemies

  • Updated some of Algernon’s VFX to better the distinction from player VFX


Levels

  • Updated some map layouts


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug causing the player to get caught on enemies in abilities such as the Chilling Charge after a dodge roll
  • Fixed a bug causing augment chests to not be reopenable if the player cancelled the selection with either ESC or TAB
  • Fixed a bug where audio would come through the wrong ear when walking backwards

