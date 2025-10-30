General:

Migration to Unity v62f2 (vulnerability patch) Skip option for puzzles and minigames throughout the entire game Option to skip cutscenes with word choices A new setting in the Options menu to disable puzzle and minigame skipping

We're continuing to refine the game based on your feedback. Further updates and communications will follow.

Please share your feedback with us on the Steam Discussions and on our Discord. If you have enjoyed the game we encourage you to leave a review, as this helps with our visibility on Steam.