 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20592325 Edited 30 October 2025 – 15:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

General:

  1. Migration to Unity v62f2 (vulnerability patch)

  2. Skip option for puzzles and minigames throughout the entire game

  3. Option to skip cutscenes with word choices

  4. A new setting in the Options menu to disable puzzle and minigame skipping

We're continuing to refine the game based on your feedback. Further updates and communications will follow.

Please share your feedback with us on the Steam Discussions and on our Discord. If you have enjoyed the game we encourage you to leave a review, as this helps with our visibility on Steam.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2738232
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2738233
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link