29 October 2025 Build 20592324
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.1.1 Patch Notes

Role Ability Adjustments

The following changes have been made to balance the game when two or more people with the same role are in the same role at the same time.

- Changed the ability of the Discipliner.
When a Discipliner is forced to Detain another student, the Detain will be negated.

- Changed Bai's ability.
When Bai backup Bai, the backup will fail.

Functional improvements

- Slightly improved microphone recording processing performance

- Improved so that you can view the action log while watching the game.

- Improved performance when viewing the action log.

Bug fixes

- Fixed an issue where the UI would change to "Jailed" before the desire burst scene started.

- Fixed an issue where the text display audio would sometimes play longer than the original text length.

- Fixed an issue where screen switching would flicker at the end of the evening phase.

Others

- Adjusted the Cross Boy production to make it more natural.

Changed files in this update

