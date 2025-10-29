- Get 100 Kills with a Shotgun in one run

- Get 100 Kills with a SMG in one run

- Get 100 Kills with a Sniper in one run

- Get 100 Kills with a Rifle in one run

- Get 100 Kills with a Special Weapon in one run

- Get 100 Kills with a Launcher in one run

Were previously unattainable, this has now been patched.