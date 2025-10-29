 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20591940 Edited 29 October 2025 – 15:59:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Get 100 Kills with a Shotgun in one run
- Get 100 Kills with a SMG in one run
- Get 100 Kills with a Sniper in one run
- Get 100 Kills with a Rifle in one run
- Get 100 Kills with a Special Weapon in one run
- Get 100 Kills with a Launcher in one run
Were previously unattainable, this has now been patched.

