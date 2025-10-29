Dark Moon, a unique Sci-Fi survival strategy game, launches today! Step into a desperate struggle for survival amid the shadows of lunar craters.

A devastating solar flare has severed all communication with Earth. The remaining astronauts must now fight to survive by managing humanity's last refuge — the massive Mechaplex rover. More than just a vehicle — it's your home, base of operation, and the only shield against the searing, deadly sunlight. Every stop could be fatal, and every sunbeam is a death sentence.

In Dark Moon, you will:

Traverse the lunar surface, fleeing from the advancing sunlight.

Manage resources, drones, and personnel while expanding and upgrading your Mechaplex.

Make tough moral decisions: who goes aboard, who's left behind, and how to maintain order among your crew.

Explore new locations and discover ways to survive in an environment where even the smallest mistake could spell death.

Every playthrough brings new challenges: procedurally generated events, unexpected encounters, and constantly changing conditions will force you to rethink your strategy time and time again. Luck is fleeting, resources are scarce, and your crew is on edge — only those who can adapt quickly will endure the next chapter of this lunar odyssey.

Dark Moon is more than just a survival game — it's an unrelenting battle against yourself, the chaos within your team, and the merciless light rising on the horizon.



