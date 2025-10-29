Hello hello👋 This weekend (24th to 26th of October) was the Stunfest, a local video games festival in Rennes, France. It was the first event I ever made and it was amazing. Seeing people playing and enjoying the game in front of me was priceless. I also got a lot of feedback and did an update to fix most of them. So here we are! The main feedback was that platforming is too hard for the type of game this is. So many changes are related to this.

Changelog: