Hello hello👋 This weekend (24th to 26th of October) was the Stunfest, a local video games festival in Rennes, France. It was the first event I ever made and it was amazing. Seeing people playing and enjoying the game in front of me was priceless. I also got a lot of feedback and did an update to fix most of them. So here we are! The main feedback was that platforming is too hard for the type of game this is. So many changes are related to this.
Changelog:
Fix a major bug with controller where you would not go forward while looking down
More checkpoints, especially at the beginning and near platforming sections
Improved the layout of platforming at the beginning and the first tower to make it a bit easier
Made some section a bit brighter
Add invert axis settings
Fix hold crouch on controller
Increased coyote time from .35s to .5s
Increased player acceleration for snappier movements
Increased health regen speed
Bigger pickup zone for the timegun and its upgrade
Improve level 1 red room last puzzle to make it a bit nicer
Fixed a few collision bugs
Changed files in this update