 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2 The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 October 2025 Build 20591798 Edited 29 October 2025 – 16:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello hello👋 This weekend (24th to 26th of October) was the Stunfest, a local video games festival in Rennes, France. It was the first event I ever made and it was amazing. Seeing people playing and enjoying the game in front of me was priceless. I also got a lot of feedback and did an update to fix most of them. So here we are! The main feedback was that platforming is too hard for the type of game this is. So many changes are related to this.

Changelog:

  • Fix a major bug with controller where you would not go forward while looking down

  • More checkpoints, especially at the beginning and near platforming sections

  • Improved the layout of platforming at the beginning and the first tower to make it a bit easier

  • Made some section a bit brighter

  • Add invert axis settings

  • Fix hold crouch on controller

  • Increased coyote time from .35s to .5s

  • Increased player acceleration for snappier movements

  • Increased health regen speed

  • Bigger pickup zone for the timegun and its upgrade

  • Improve level 1 red room last puzzle to make it a bit nicer

  • Fixed a few collision bugs

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3209761
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3209762
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link