Good afternoon,

Pleased to confirm another FM26 hotfix is now available on Steam and Epic.

We want to thank you for your continued feedback – the scale of engagement has been unprecedented, through having more than 200,000 players active every day since release – almost double the amount compared to previous Beta periods.

Our teams are working tirelessly across socials, forums, SEGA platforms and other online channels globally to curate and prioritise the most pressing issues impacting the largest number of players.

Today’s changes are as follows.

Changelist

Various Crash and Stability Fixes

Fixed soft lock when offering a player for a trial

Fixed soft lock when adding youth player to first team training units

Fixed club logos for unlicensed teams appearing in low resolution

Fixed an issue where players that were set to be bald in the database, had hair when playing matches

Fixed Player Report attributes not alphabetically listing when changing languages

Fixed screen corruption on staff report when in mid or low resolution

Fixed issue where player names overlap with each other in Opposition Instructions

Fixed issue where Bans had an empty state display

Fixed an issue where the match sometimes would pause when changing instructions.

Fixed issue in matches where shirt icons were misaligned when a player was subbed or scored or assisted

Fixed issue where the wrong symbol was used for red cards on the full-time report

Added missing club logos on home screen when loading the game

Do It button in pre-match flow now works as expected

Red card icon now appears on the match events tile when a player is sent off after a second yellow

Key attributes for staff now highlighted when role is selected