Good afternoon,
Pleased to confirm another FM26 hotfix is now available on Steam and Epic.
We want to thank you for your continued feedback – the scale of engagement has been unprecedented, through having more than 200,000 players active every day since release – almost double the amount compared to previous Beta periods.
Our teams are working tirelessly across socials, forums, SEGA platforms and other online channels globally to curate and prioritise the most pressing issues impacting the largest number of players.
Today’s changes are as follows.
Changelist
Various Crash and Stability Fixes
Fixed soft lock when offering a player for a trial
Fixed soft lock when adding youth player to first team training units
Fixed club logos for unlicensed teams appearing in low resolution
Fixed an issue where players that were set to be bald in the database, had hair when playing matches
Fixed Player Report attributes not alphabetically listing when changing languages
Fixed screen corruption on staff report when in mid or low resolution
Fixed issue where player names overlap with each other in Opposition Instructions
Fixed issue where Bans had an empty state display
Fixed an issue where the match sometimes would pause when changing instructions.
Fixed issue in matches where shirt icons were misaligned when a player was subbed or scored or assisted
Fixed issue where the wrong symbol was used for red cards on the full-time report
Added missing club logos on home screen when loading the game
Do It button in pre-match flow now works as expected
Red card icon now appears on the match events tile when a player is sent off after a second yellow
Key attributes for staff now highlighted when role is selected
Windowed mode not working on Mac now fixed
Changed files in this update