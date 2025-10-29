 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20591718 Edited 29 October 2025 – 16:13:44 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Good afternoon,  

Pleased to confirm another FM26 hotfix is now available on Steam and Epic. 

We want to thank you for your continued feedback – the scale of engagement has been unprecedented, through having more than 200,000 players active every day since release – almost double the amount compared to previous Beta periods. 

Our teams are working tirelessly across socials, forums, SEGA platforms and other online channels globally to curate and prioritise the most pressing issues impacting the largest number of players. 

Today’s changes are as follows.  

Changelist

  • Various Crash and Stability Fixes 

  • Fixed soft lock when offering a player for a trial 

  • Fixed soft lock when adding youth player to first team training units   

  • Fixed club logos for unlicensed teams appearing in low resolution 

  • Fixed an issue where players that were set to be bald in the database, had hair when playing matches 

  • Fixed Player Report attributes not alphabetically listing when changing languages 

  • Fixed screen corruption on staff report when in mid or low resolution 

  • Fixed issue where player names overlap with each other in Opposition Instructions 

  • Fixed issue where Bans had an empty state display 

  • Fixed an issue where the match sometimes would pause when changing instructions. 

  • Fixed issue in matches where shirt icons were misaligned when a player was subbed or scored or assisted 

  • Fixed issue where the wrong symbol was used for red cards on the full-time report 

  • Added missing club logos on home screen when loading the game 

  • Do It button in pre-match flow now works as expected 

  • Red card icon now appears on the match events tile when a player is sent off after a second yellow 

  • Key attributes for staff now highlighted when role is selected 

  • Windowed mode not working on Mac now fixed 

 

Changed files in this update

