Hi everyone!

The new Tower Factory: Winterlands update is live! I’m really happy to finally release it after four months of hard work and a few tough moments along the way. I truly hope you enjoy all the new content!

Tower Factory: Winterlands adds 2 new levels set in a completely new biome. You’ll also encounter 10 new enemies and 2 powerful bosses that, as always, will grant you a hefty reward if you manage to defeat them.

This new biome isn’t just a visual change but it also brings a fresh mechanic: The Snowfall and the Flame! With each passing day, the Snowfall grows stronger, weakening both your towers and your production. You’ll need to find and activate the Altars of the Flame to counter these negative effects and even unlock powerful upgrades that can completely turn a run around!

I’ve also added new upgrades to the upgrade menu, slightly lowered the difficulty of Wanderer’s Glade (Level 4), and tweaked map generation to make everything a bit more balanced (more info on this below).



The next update will be mid-sized and focused on adding a save system. I’ll also include multiple save slots, so you can start a new run from scratch without deleting your current progress.

In the coming days, I’ll publish an updated roadmap with the target dates for future updates. Broadly speaking, what’s left for version 1.0 of Tower Factory is the Endless Mode, Tier 3 buildings/towers/resources, and Levels 7, 8, 9, and 10.

In the meantime, I’ll be reading your feedback and suggestions both in the Tower Factory community forums here on Steam and in the official Discord server (you’re all invited to join!)



That’s all for now. I hope you really enjoy the new update,

Gius Caminiti





CHANGELOG