 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 November 2025 Build 20591605 Edited 3 November 2025 – 18:06:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 1.7.1 is now available for troopers to download.

This patch is a collection of bug fixes. If you'd like to discuss Update 1.7.1 with your fellow troopers, please join the Starship Troopers: Extermination Community Discord!

Highlights 

  • Fixed an issue with the Scorpion Bug Tail laser attack where the charge up animation would stutter.

  • Fixed an issue causing Bugs being unable to navigate or take damage across certain thresholds on the Sparta Mid Deck.

  • Explosive Damage from the Nuclear Det Pack will now no longer do full team damage to other players.

UI

  • Fixed an issue causing the Scorpion Bug objective marker, compass marker and target ping to show as a Tanker Bug.

Audio

  • Fixed audio lines from abruptly stopping on S.O.G Mission 28.

Gameplay & General Fixes

  • “Warrior Ambush” mutator should now be visible when active.

  • Plasma Bombardments should now not appear outside of the playable area,

  • Troopers should now not be able to grab filled resource canisters from destroyed resource refineries.

  • Fixed an issue causing Valaka missions to not progress to the After Action Report screen after extraction.

  • Fixed an issue causing S.O.G Bot Troopers to get pushed through walls and the ground on Sparta Ramps and not return.

  • Fixed an issue causing Carnage Corpses on the Sparta Top Deck to turn Blue.

  • Fixed an issue that caused trooper Hit Indicators from ranged Bug damage to point towards the world origin,

  • Fixed an issue causing Bug Holes to play the damage animation/audio if an explosive goes off in a large area around it when not intended to.

Changed files in this update

Yakisoba Content Depot 1268751
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link