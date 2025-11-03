Update 1.7.1 is now available for troopers to download.

This patch is a collection of bug fixes. If you'd like to discuss Update 1.7.1 with your fellow troopers, please join the Starship Troopers: Extermination Community Discord!

Explosive Damage from the Nuclear Det Pack will now no longer do full team damage to other players.

Fixed an issue causing Bugs being unable to navigate or take damage across certain thresholds on the Sparta Mid Deck.

Fixed an issue with the Scorpion Bug Tail laser attack where the charge up animation would stutter.

Fixed an issue causing the Scorpion Bug objective marker, compass marker and target ping to show as a Tanker Bug.

“Warrior Ambush” mutator should now be visible when active.

Plasma Bombardments should now not appear outside of the playable area,

Troopers should now not be able to grab filled resource canisters from destroyed resource refineries.

Fixed an issue causing Valaka missions to not progress to the After Action Report screen after extraction.

Fixed an issue causing S.O.G Bot Troopers to get pushed through walls and the ground on Sparta Ramps and not return.

Fixed an issue causing Carnage Corpses on the Sparta Top Deck to turn Blue.

Fixed an issue that caused trooper Hit Indicators from ranged Bug damage to point towards the world origin,