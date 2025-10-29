Interface Improvement and Visual Guide on Rules Screen
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve added a new icon at the bottom of the Rules screen, which appears when looking at the “?” on the ceiling. This helps players better understand how to exit the rules guide and continue playing. We’re continuously improving the gameplay experience to make it clearer and smoother.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
