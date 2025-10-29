 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20591597 Edited 29 October 2025 – 15:06:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve added a new icon at the bottom of the Rules screen, which appears when looking at the “?” on the ceiling. This helps players better understand how to exit the rules guide and continue playing. We’re continuously improving the gameplay experience to make it clearer and smoother.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3022011
