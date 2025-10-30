 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20591533 Edited 30 October 2025 – 14:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We have just patched Speedball with a brand new update.

This update builds on community feedback from you, our players!

Highlights

  • Arena selection in League Mode

  • More competitive AI

  • Improved tutorials

  • Added impactful VFX

 

Taking on your feedback

Since the September Speedball Update we have been absorbing everything said in our recent Player Survey, Steam Forums and our dedicated Discord server.

One of these suggestions was to include the "Speedball Stadium" (our tribute to the past) in our League Mode - which offers a classic Speedball layout.  

 

Play Vs Developers

Another chance for you to test yourself against our Developers!

Friday 31st October 3pm - 5pm GMT

Play Online Mode between these hours and you will face down against the fiercest foes from Rebellion!


Update Notes:

  • Improved Tutorial

  • Changed requirements for online unlockable

  • Improved player AI

    • Goalkeepers will now react more appropriately

    • Harder difficulty AI will now try to score more goals

  • Added new VFX for collisions and player switching

  • Added arena selection for League Mode, now choose between Normal, Brutal and Speedball Stadium

  • Fixed an issue where players were not gaining form in League Mode

Join Our Discord

We’re seeking fan ideas and feedback on how to grow the game and encourage players to join Speedball's dedicated Discord forum to engage with our developers and contribute to the development cycle.

For all the latest news and updates be sure to follow Speedball on all our social channels: X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1795191
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link