We have just patched Speedball with a brand new update.
This update builds on community feedback from you, our players!
Highlights
Arena selection in League Mode
More competitive AI
Improved tutorials
Added impactful VFX
Taking on your feedback
Since the September Speedball Update we have been absorbing everything said in our recent Player Survey, Steam Forums and our dedicated Discord server.
One of these suggestions was to include the "Speedball Stadium" (our tribute to the past) in our League Mode - which offers a classic Speedball layout.
Play Vs Developers
Another chance for you to test yourself against our Developers!
Friday 31st October 3pm - 5pm GMT
Play Online Mode between these hours and you will face down against the fiercest foes from Rebellion!
Update Notes:
Improved Tutorial
Changed requirements for online unlockable
Improved player AI
Goalkeepers will now react more appropriately
Harder difficulty AI will now try to score more goals
Added new VFX for collisions and player switching
Added arena selection for League Mode, now choose between Normal, Brutal and Speedball Stadium
Fixed an issue where players were not gaining form in League Mode
Join Our Discord
We’re seeking fan ideas and feedback on how to grow the game and encourage players to join Speedball's dedicated Discord forum to engage with our developers and contribute to the development cycle.
Changed files in this update