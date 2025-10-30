We have just patched Speedball with a brand new update.

This update builds on community feedback from you, our players!



Highlights

Arena selection in League Mode

More competitive AI

Improved tutorials

Added impactful VFX

Taking on your feedback

Since the September Speedball Update we have been absorbing everything said in our recent Player Survey, Steam Forums and our dedicated Discord server.

One of these suggestions was to include the "Speedball Stadium" (our tribute to the past) in our League Mode - which offers a classic Speedball layout.

Play Vs Developers

Another chance for you to test yourself against our Developers!

Friday 31st October 3pm - 5pm GMT

Play Online Mode between these hours and you will face down against the fiercest foes from Rebellion!



Update Notes:

Improved Tutorial

Changed requirements for online unlockable

Improved player AI Goalkeepers will now react more appropriately Harder difficulty AI will now try to score more goals

Added new VFX for collisions and player switching

Added arena selection for League Mode, now choose between Normal, Brutal and Speedball Stadium

Fixed an issue where players were not gaining form in League Mode

