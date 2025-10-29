Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition v2.03 Patch Notes:

We recently opened the gates and unleashed the first major update for Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition. The Autumn Update as well as The Canary & The Trader DLC added a wealth of new gameplay content, improvements and customisation options for every kind of Stronghold player.

The work doesn't stop there however! Today we're releasing the latest patch for Crusader DE, bringing more fixes and enhancements to your castle-building and besieging experience!

MULTIPLAYER

Additionally, we have fixed a bug which was causing players to instantly be kicked at the start of a multiplayer match

In response to feedback from players struggling to play Multiplayer Matches, we have changed the way the game interacts with the Steam Multiplayer Servers, and also made the game latency tolerance significantly wider.

IMPROVEMENTS TO DLC 1 CPU LORDS - CANARY & TRADER

In one castle the Trader built his wells outside the walls, where they were not accessible if the gatehouses were closed. These are now reachable from the inside.

The Canary has gained an engineers guild, allowing her to build catapults when sieging or harassing. We've also increased the number of troops she uses for attacks.

ADDITIONS

Prevented spamming via the Ally panel in Multiplayer (You will now only receive one text and audio notification every 30 seconds)

The Maps used in Mission 4 of “The Barons Crusade”, The Jordan Valley and Mission 5 of “The Seventh Crusade”, Conquest, have now been added to Custom Skirmish

Added a button allowing for export of the current Coat of Arms. Button is to the right of “Coat of Arms” Menu Title

Added “No Starting Gold” option to Multiplayer and Custom Skirmish. This only applies to Human Players and does not affect the CPU Lords.

Added shortcut to open Cathedral/Grand Mosque for troop creation, this defaults to Alt-B

CPU Lords Frederick and The Marshal will now buy weapons across all game modes, including the Original Trails

Added Advanced Option “Weakened Eunuchs” to Multiplayer and Custom Skirmish. When enabled, Eunuchs cost more to buy, do less damage and have less health

CHANGES

On maps with Oasis near Keeps, the CPU would place their farms right next to their keeps, and then overwrite them with their Castles. Now, where possible, the farms should be placed outside of the footprint of the castle that will be built

Previously when the Crocodile CPU Lord is panicking, he would recall all of his Ambushers to the top of his keep. They will now instead hold their positions around his Castle, waiting to surprise attackers

Units set to aggressive stance would previously struggle to chase after moving troops and actually attack them. This behaviour has now been improved

Mangonels in the original Stronghold Crusader shot at pretty much everything except walls. We have updated the Mangonel behaviour to match this

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug around how CPU Lords would over prioritise building Hop Farms when deciding what type of farm to build

Fixed a bug where CPU Lords wouldn’t use Ladders if their Keep is enclosed

Fixed a bug that caused the Wolf CPU Lord to be unable to fill siege tents when defending his keep.

Fixed a bug that would cause Units to stop digging moat, and idle in the moat indefinitely

Fixed a bug that, when inviting a friend to a Co-Op match, when they are already in a mission, would cause a crash or for the friend not to be moved to the Co-Op Lobby

Fixed a bug where a CPU Lord would destroy their oil smelter while panicking, leaving an undestroyable patch of grass on the map (preventing the oil smelter from being rebuilt), and trap them in an iron buying loop

Fixed a bug where CPU Lords would get stuck deleting and replacing their own buildings when the “Prebuilt Enemy Castles” Setting is enabled

Fixed a bug where some CPU Lords would sometimes not build their Castles when “Prebuilt Enemy Castles” Setting is enabled

Fixed a bug where, when “Prebuilt Enemy Castles” Setting is enabled, the CPU would struggle to build over the ruins of outposts

Fixed a bug with one of Frederick’s Castles, which was missing a wall, preventing him sending units to some of his towers

Fixed a bug with one of the Abbot’s Castles, which was missing a tile of moat leaving a path open straight into his keep

Fixed a bug that linked Extreme Power Hotkeys 7 and 8, they are now separate

Fixed a bug where the “Restart Mission” menu option would sometimes not appear

Fixed a bug where the “Reset All Missions” Setting in the Cheat Menu would not remove progress properly

Fixed a bug where the “Reset All Missions” Setting in the Cheat Menu would then not allow you to load any missions without closing and reopening the game

Fixed a bug where the load/save requester wouldn’t show Campaign Saves correctly (they were showing as Invasion Maps)

Fixed a bug where teaming Player/CPU 1 with Player/CPU 8 would create a team of 3 players, instead of 2

Fixed an issue where if a map had extra stockpiles, then they would interfere with CPU placement and the CPU would delete its stockpile along with its resources

Fixed a bug where, when playing Sands of Time with Timer Functionality disabled, completing the mission would not be reflected correctly on the map and mission list, which would show chickens instead. (Unfortunately, for the map display the fix will only apply from now on - previously completed missions will still display chickens, and the mission will need to be beaten again for it to update)

Fixed a bug causing incorrect music to play when beating a Historical Campaign, in the “Aftermath” Screen

Fixed a bug with the Tar animation in marshes, where Tar bubbles would get stuck and not disappear

Fixed a bug where the Bedouin Healer would becomes stuck in a running animation, or slides along the ground when following an injured unit in the aggressive stance

Fixed a bug where playing the Economic Campaign “Realm of the Crocodile” would cause the Lord Type to get stuck as the Arabic Lord