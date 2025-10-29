General:
-Added additional checks for the Evil Empress DLC.
Balance Changes:
-Empress' Charm now targets all foes and has a chance to apply intimidate. It can now Irate foes.
-Empress' Tri-Slash can now pierce counters. Tri-Slash will now properly apply boss poison.
-Empress' Fire Breath is now less effective against enemies with high defense.
-Empress' Wing Sprout now has its cooldown not reset between battles.
-Clownductor can use Best Medicine more often than Melon Mime.
Fixes:
-Tark's Magnipedia description.
-Wake-up Juice typo in Evil Empress' description.
-UFE should no longer heal the enemy.
-Orb infuses now properly give 1 spell instead of 2.
-Dual Totem and Clowjack-DX's achievement requirements swapped.
-Melon Mime/Clownductor should no longer be able to apply Death via Tragedy.
-Fixed Wipe's damage calculation.
-Evil Empress Teletrap blab fixed.
-Infinite Spells and Hexes should now work for Book of All.
Changed files in this update