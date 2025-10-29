General:

-Added additional checks for the Evil Empress DLC.

Balance Changes:

-Empress' Charm now targets all foes and has a chance to apply intimidate. It can now Irate foes.

-Empress' Tri-Slash can now pierce counters. Tri-Slash will now properly apply boss poison.

-Empress' Fire Breath is now less effective against enemies with high defense.

-Empress' Wing Sprout now has its cooldown not reset between battles.

-Clownductor can use Best Medicine more often than Melon Mime.

Fixes:

-Tark's Magnipedia description.

-Wake-up Juice typo in Evil Empress' description.

-UFE should no longer heal the enemy.

-Orb infuses now properly give 1 spell instead of 2.

-Dual Totem and Clowjack-DX's achievement requirements swapped.

-Melon Mime/Clownductor should no longer be able to apply Death via Tragedy.

-Fixed Wipe's damage calculation.

-Evil Empress Teletrap blab fixed.

-Infinite Spells and Hexes should now work for Book of All.