New video player in Jessica's apartment:
We have added a feature where players can play their own videos on Jessica's TV inside her HQ apartment.
To Import your desired videos Copy your mp4 file to: User/Appdata/Local/Project_Werewulf/Saved/UserVideos/
If the "UserVideos" folder is not there you can create it, but it will be automaticly created for you once you enter Jessica's apartment.
The Video Player will only accept mp4 formats!
Improved Baton melee fight:
You can perform light attacks without to hold right mouse button, and heavy attacks by holding right mouse button.
Heavy attacks cause more damage, light attacks are faster.
Added a skirt to the Safe Zone locker:
Minor fixes and tweaks based on the community feedback.
Thank you for playing Project Werewulf!
Small Update
