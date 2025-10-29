 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20591459 Edited 29 October 2025 – 15:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed some bugs discovered in the game and added new achievements.

- Fixed an issue where the effect value of Rusty's passive skill "Negative Ion Effect" would decrease below its intended value when using the second, third, or fourth potion slot.
- Fixed an issue with the English localization in some scenes.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3342091
