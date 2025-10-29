Fixed some bugs discovered in the game and added new achievements.
- Fixed an issue where the effect value of Rusty's passive skill "Negative Ion Effect" would decrease below its intended value when using the second, third, or fourth potion slot.
- Fixed an issue with the English localization in some scenes.
Patch Note Ver.0.2.8
