The adorable adventure of the Cat Girl Mages, "Cat Girl Survivor"!Version 1.14.3 Update has been deployed!The update details are as follows:① Added a new Legendary Skill: "Invisible Hand"・Invisible Hand: Reduces enemy movement speed by 90% for 1.8 seconds.② Added a new equipment item: "Mysterious Turtle's Shoes"③ Added a bulk dismantle function for over 1,000 items (Excluding Advanced Equipment)④ Adjusted the difficulty level for each Chapter and Endless Mode⑤ Added a "MAX" display when EXP reaches maximum during gameplayIn addition, we have implemented various quality-of-life improvements and optimization adjustments, including reduced frame drops and improved highlight display on the World Map.Please check our official X account for the update announcement as well!Please continue to enjoy the adventures of the cute Cat Girls! We look forward to receiving lots of support and feedback.©2025 Minimum Studio Corp. All rights reserved. Published by CFK.