The adorable adventure of the Cat Girl Mages, "Cat Girl Survivor"!
Version 1.14.3 Update has been deployed!
The update details are as follows:
① Added a new Legendary Skill: "Invisible Hand"
・Invisible Hand: Reduces enemy movement speed by 90% for 1.8 seconds.
② Added a new equipment item: "Mysterious Turtle's Shoes"
③ Added a bulk dismantle function for over 1,000 items (Excluding Advanced Equipment)
④ Adjusted the difficulty level for each Chapter and Endless Mode
⑤ Added a "MAX" display when EXP reaches maximum during gameplay
In addition, we have implemented various quality-of-life improvements and optimization adjustments, including reduced frame drops and improved highlight display on the World Map.
Please check our official X account for the update announcement as well!
https://x.com/minimumstudiogm
Please continue to enjoy the adventures of the cute Cat Girls! We look forward to receiving lots of support and feedback.
Version 1.14.3 Update Notes - November 4, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
