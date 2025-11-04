 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20591449 Edited 4 November 2025 – 07:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The adorable adventure of the Cat Girl Mages, "Cat Girl Survivor"!
Version 1.14.3 Update has been deployed!

The update details are as follows:

① Added a new Legendary Skill: "Invisible Hand"
・Invisible Hand: Reduces enemy movement speed by 90% for 1.8 seconds.

② Added a new equipment item: "Mysterious Turtle's Shoes"

③ Added a bulk dismantle function for over 1,000 items (Excluding Advanced Equipment)

④ Adjusted the difficulty level for each Chapter and Endless Mode

⑤ Added a "MAX" display when EXP reaches maximum during gameplay

In addition, we have implemented various quality-of-life improvements and optimization adjustments, including reduced frame drops and improved highlight display on the World Map.

Please check our official X account for the update announcement as well!
https://x.com/minimumstudiogm

Please continue to enjoy the adventures of the cute Cat Girls! We look forward to receiving lots of support and feedback.

©2025 Minimum Studio Corp. All rights reserved. Published by CFK.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2890941
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2890942
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2890943
  • Loading history…
