29 October 2025 Build 20591448 Edited 29 October 2025 – 15:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Full Patch Notes – v0.99

Visuals & Atmosphere:

  • Added a new sepia tone effect to enhance the eerie, unsettling atmosphere throughout the game.

  • Minor lighting and post-processing adjustments for more immersive environments.

  • Volumetric Fog adjustments.

Gameplay & Balance:

  • Anomalies have been reworked and rebalanced to provide a smoother difficulty curve and more engaging encounters.

  • Some interaction timings adjusted to reduce frustration and improve pacing.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed several minor bugs and glitches reported by players.

  • Corrected inconsistencies with object interactions and visual feedback.

Performance & Stability:

  • General optimizations to maintain stable frame rates and reduce potential stuttering.

