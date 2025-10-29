Full Patch Notes – v0.99
Visuals & Atmosphere:
Added a new sepia tone effect to enhance the eerie, unsettling atmosphere throughout the game.
Minor lighting and post-processing adjustments for more immersive environments.
Volumetric Fog adjustments.
Gameplay & Balance:
Anomalies have been reworked and rebalanced to provide a smoother difficulty curve and more engaging encounters.
Some interaction timings adjusted to reduce frustration and improve pacing.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed several minor bugs and glitches reported by players.
Corrected inconsistencies with object interactions and visual feedback.
Performance & Stability:
General optimizations to maintain stable frame rates and reduce potential stuttering.
