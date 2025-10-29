 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20591339 Edited 29 October 2025 – 20:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Steamworks API Integration Announcement

We are pleased to announce that our game now supports Steamworks API.

New Features Available

Steam Overlay
Press Shift+Tab during gameplay to access the Steam Overlay. Chat with friends and browse the web without leaving the game.

Screenshot Capture
Press F12 to capture screenshots instantly. Your screenshots are automatically saved to Steam Cloud for easy access and sharing.

Achievement System

Steam Achievements are now available. Unlock achievements by completing some in-game objectives.

