Steamworks API Integration Announcement
We are pleased to announce that our game now supports Steamworks API.
New Features Available
Steam Overlay
Press Shift+Tab during gameplay to access the Steam Overlay. Chat with friends and browse the web without leaving the game.
Screenshot Capture
Press F12 to capture screenshots instantly. Your screenshots are automatically saved to Steam Cloud for easy access and sharing.
Achievement System
Steam Achievements are now available. Unlock achievements by completing some in-game objectives.
Changed files in this update