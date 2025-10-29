Fixed Group Experience Bug
Added Unstick Functionality
Fixed spawn in ground in Woodland Commons
Fixed Monster Blood Vial Meter
Fixed Snare on Shield Block
(Testing Quest Givers Armor Off)
Fixed Issue with Troll Pop Descriptions
Increased Focus Regen
Made Monster Blood Looting much easier after looting corpse
Added more basic loot to lower level creatures
Added Runestone Instructions
Adjusted the location of the Money looted notification
Fixed Character Deletion
Fixed Isabel's Head not Dropping
