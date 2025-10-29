Fixed Group Experience Bug

Added Unstick Functionality

Fixed spawn in ground in Woodland Commons

Fixed Monster Blood Vial Meter

Fixed Snare on Shield Block

(Testing Quest Givers Armor Off)

Fixed Issue with Troll Pop Descriptions

Increased Focus Regen

Made Monster Blood Looting much easier after looting corpse

Added more basic loot to lower level creatures

Added Runestone Instructions

Adjusted the location of the Money looted notification

Fixed Character Deletion

Fixed Isabel's Head not Dropping