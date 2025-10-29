 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2 The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 October 2025 Build 20591202 Edited 29 October 2025 – 14:39:39 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[important]

anti aliasing default setting was set to x8 it is too heavy

Now anti aliasing default setting is set to x2 it is normal to play for middle spec pc

Changed files in this update

Depot 3879301
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link