 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2 The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 29 October 2025 Build 20591137 Edited 29 October 2025 – 15:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Difficulty patch

  • 2 new tasks per room (randomized each run)

  • 9 new hiding spots

  • Monster speed x4

  • Lights go out faster

Quality of life

  • Added volume controls / ESC no longer exits fullscreen

  • Tutorial only required once, can be replayed anytime

  • Undiscovered hiding spots now appear more frequently

  • Guestbook now displays your death count. We've been counting since day one. If you've already beaten the game, come check your score and see if you can do better.

This update is designed to bring you back, even if you've already finished the game.

We hope you'll be surprised.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3739731
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link