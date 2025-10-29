Difficulty patch
2 new tasks per room (randomized each run)
9 new hiding spots
Monster speed x4
Lights go out faster
Quality of life
Added volume controls / ESC no longer exits fullscreen
Tutorial only required once, can be replayed anytime
Undiscovered hiding spots now appear more frequently
Guestbook now displays your death count. We've been counting since day one. If you've already beaten the game, come check your score and see if you can do better.
This update is designed to bring you back, even if you've already finished the game.
We hope you'll be surprised.
Changed files in this update