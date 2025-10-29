 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20591095 Edited 29 October 2025 – 15:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Deconstructors 🫡


Changelog for Patch 1.0.10:

Game version: 8147

  • Added pop-up notification about reaching the endgame (no changes to the game content).
  • Added pop-up notification indicating insufficient VRAM for configurations below the minimum system requirements.
  • Reduced the number of instances in which textures blur on less powerful hardware configurations.


Additionally, we have created a dedicated Discord channel for suggestions regarding in-game translations - if you notice any mistakes in the localization, please let us know.

Thank you again for your feedback, comments, and reviews 🤝



Have fun!
Deconstruction Simulator Team

