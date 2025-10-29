Hello Deconstructors 🫡

Changelog for Patch 1.0.10 :

Added pop-up notification about reaching the endgame (no changes to the game content).



Added pop-up notification indicating insufficient VRAM for configurations below the minimum system requirements.



Reduced the number of instances in which textures blur on less powerful hardware configurations.



Game version: 8147Additionally, we have created a dedicated Discord channel for suggestions regarding in-game translations - if you notice any mistakes in the localization, please let us know.Have fun!Deconstruction Simulator Team