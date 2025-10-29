Hello Deconstructors 🫡
Changelog for Patch 1.0.10:Game version: 8147
- Added pop-up notification about reaching the endgame (no changes to the game content).
- Added pop-up notification indicating insufficient VRAM for configurations below the minimum system requirements.
- Reduced the number of instances in which textures blur on less powerful hardware configurations.
Additionally, we have created a dedicated Discord channel for suggestions regarding in-game translations - if you notice any mistakes in the localization, please let us know.
Thank you again for your feedback, comments, and reviews 🤝
Have fun!
Deconstruction Simulator Team
