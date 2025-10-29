 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20591073 Edited 29 October 2025 – 20:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey escapers!

We’ve just released a new hotfix update for Escape Simulator 2. This one brings a cozy upgrade to the lobby (cookies, tea, and a working gramophone), expands the Room Editor with new assets, and includes more than 100 fixes and improvements across all rooms! Thank you all for reporting and helping us! One note: Saves in Space 2, Pirate 4 and Dracula 3 might be deleted after this update. We’re super sorry if that happened to you! :(


We already have 96% positive reviews! If you’re enjoying the game so far, a quick Steam review would mean a lot.💖


New Content

  • Added a new gramophone to the lobby with two songs you can play!

  • Added cookies and tea in the lobby so you can munch on something while waiting for friends.

  • Expanded the Room Editor with new doors, windows, materials, and props.

Improvements

  • The lobby now saves token jigsaw progress and other lobby progression.

  • Improved FOV support and adjusted hint texture sizes for better performance.

  • Enhanced slot cancelation and interaction for smoother gameplay.

  • Improved audio across all rooms and fixed overlapping or looping sounds.

  • Fixed step sounds and sky rotation in several rooms.

  • Multiple localization fixes (thanks to everyone who reported them!).

  • Minor optimization and cleanup passes throughout the game.

Fixes

  • Fixed lobby puzzles and several spawn points, including in the lobby.

  • Fixed the birdcage in Dracula 3 and removed a token from Dracula Darkest 4.

  • Adjusted Darkest 4 puzzle 1 and fixed the starchart puzzle in Space 2.

  • Fixed the rope solution in Pirate 4.

  • Corrected painting materials, photo poses, and chess piece names.

  • Fixed manhole collider and multiple hints across rooms.

  • Fixed saving logic and added a version check to prevent loading outdated custom levels.

  • Automatic conversion to single-player when loading saves with fewer players.

  • Fixed issue with picking up dropped key items through objects.


If you find any problem or have a suggestion, please reach out to us through our Discord, the Steam forums, or by email at community@pinestudio.com


We are fully dedicated to improving and polishing the game with your feedback!

Pine team

Changed files in this update

