Hey escapers!

We’ve just released a new hotfix update for Escape Simulator 2. This one brings a cozy upgrade to the lobby (cookies, tea, and a working gramophone), expands the Room Editor with new assets, and includes more than 100 fixes and improvements across all rooms! Thank you all for reporting and helping us! One note: Saves in Space 2, Pirate 4 and Dracula 3 might be deleted after this update. We’re super sorry if that happened to you! :(



We already have 96% positive reviews! If you’re enjoying the game so far, a quick Steam review would mean a lot.💖





New Content

Added a new gramophone to the lobby with two songs you can play!

Added cookies and tea in the lobby so you can munch on something while waiting for friends.

Expanded the Room Editor with new doors, windows, materials, and props.

Improvements

The lobby now saves token jigsaw progress and other lobby progression.

Improved FOV support and adjusted hint texture sizes for better performance.

Enhanced slot cancelation and interaction for smoother gameplay.

Improved audio across all rooms and fixed overlapping or looping sounds.

Fixed step sounds and sky rotation in several rooms.

Multiple localization fixes ( thanks to everyone who reported them !).

Minor optimization and cleanup passes throughout the game.

Fixes

Fixed lobby puzzles and several spawn points, including in the lobby.

Fixed the birdcage in Dracula 3 and removed a token from Dracula Darkest 4.

Adjusted Darkest 4 puzzle 1 and fixed the starchart puzzle in Space 2.

Fixed the rope solution in Pirate 4.

Corrected painting materials, photo poses, and chess piece names.

Fixed manhole collider and multiple hints across rooms.

Fixed saving logic and added a version check to prevent loading outdated custom levels.

Automatic conversion to single-player when loading saves with fewer players.

Fixed issue with picking up dropped key items through objects.



If you find any problem or have a suggestion, please reach out to us through our Discord, the Steam forums, or by email at community@pinestudio.com



We are fully dedicated to improving and polishing the game with your feedback!

Pine team