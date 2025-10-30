 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20591064 Edited 30 October 2025 – 13:19:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Stonkers

Another feedback list, another update, thank you for the participation!

  • Can go beyond Day 100

  • Customers should no longer get lost and wander aimlessly

  • Retros on shelves also cross over to the new run

  • Retro search bar added

  • Buffed retros stay buffed when removed from shelves

  • Order interface demand sorting fixed

  • Cash registers can no longer automatically check out customers without a cashier

  • No hot releases should show mid-week anymore

  • Added country of origin icons to retro covers

  • Can sort retros by name

  • Fixed the sorting by demand of the ordering interface

Enjoy the hustle and keep the doors of the last video game store open!

Your GameStonk Simulator: Gone Rogue team

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3349972
