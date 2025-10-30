Dear Stonkers
Another feedback list, another update, thank you for the participation!
Can go beyond Day 100
Customers should no longer get lost and wander aimlessly
Retros on shelves also cross over to the new run
Retro search bar added
Buffed retros stay buffed when removed from shelves
Order interface demand sorting fixed
Cash registers can no longer automatically check out customers without a cashier
No hot releases should show mid-week anymore
Added country of origin icons to retro covers
Can sort retros by name
Fixed the sorting by demand of the ordering interface
Enjoy the hustle and keep the doors of the last video game store open!
Your GameStonk Simulator: Gone Rogue team
