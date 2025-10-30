Dear Stonkers

Another feedback list, another update, thank you for the participation!

Can go beyond Day 100

Customers should no longer get lost and wander aimlessly

Retros on shelves also cross over to the new run

Retro search bar added

Buffed retros stay buffed when removed from shelves

Order interface demand sorting fixed

Cash registers can no longer automatically check out customers without a cashier

No hot releases should show mid-week anymore

Added country of origin icons to retro covers

Can sort retros by name

Enjoy the hustle and keep the doors of the last video game store open!

Your GameStonk Simulator: Gone Rogue team