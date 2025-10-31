Greetings fellow Tower Admins,

We're pleased to bring you the latest major update (Build 0.8.42) for the game, introducing rack mounting, botnets and various other devices and proposals to the game.

New Rack Mounting

New racks are available, and devices can be mounted on these racks. Mounted devices will not slip when you're not watching, and they look neat!

Botnets

Enterprise users not getting enough visitors? Just fake traffic to them using botnets! This mechanic adds a new design challenge in analyzing user packets to fuel your bots.

Power Management

Remotely power devices on or off. Devices that are off do not drive up your power bill and can last longer even after their warranty expires. While we've added some sensible reaction from Tenabolt to some of you admins who love to have your entire setup on non DC floors to skirt needing to pay power bills. We've also sprinkled in some proposals that will still allow players keep doing that again, although that will certainly not make the folks at Tenabolt happy about it.

More tweak-able options and various QOLs

We've added more options to tweak the game for your play-style.

Memento replacement too costly? Want to start out with all technology acquired without the randomness of proposals affecting your network design? These are all now tweak-able thanks to suggestions from your fellow admins. In addition, Time control through "BreakTime" will now by default not affect animations anymore, and is usable in co-op.



As always, we always welcome new feedback and are actively trying to add them to the game. Feel free to share your thoughts in the game by hitting F8 or by joining our Discord server to voice out your thoughts/ideas.

Full changelogs

- new: rack mounting.

- new: RIP advertised routes will now expire.

- new: rack mountable power extenders and UPS.

- new: rack mountable shelf piece.

- new: racks originally found in any DC can now be removed.

- new: "always on" allow commands to be repeated without typing "on" keyword.

- new: ubbt can now consume from local device. (special thanks to Spanky for various botnet related tests).,

- new: wirerat now costs 2 memory to run, "inspect-user-traffic" limited to 4 per installed memory of device.,

- new: allow botnet traffic to generate "inspect-user-traffic".

- new: tap inspect-user-traffic stack limited by memory (no longer requires concurrent user requests for uses).

- new: users with hardware resets now sends an email notification.

- new: added option to enable all tech at the start of normal runs (achievements disabled).

- new: added option to tweak probability of user-offline hardware address reset behavior.

- new: added option to tweak memento device replacement costs.

- new: upgraded engine to godot 4.5.

- new: added a hardware-based network load balancer.

- new: added botnets and related commands.

- new: added remote power on/off (unlocked by a "Power management" proposal).

- new: DHCP boot-only now repeats request until a network address is acquired (instead of only requesting once at boot).

- new: devices/users now always loses network address when they power off/go offline if DHCP is configured to periodic or boot-only.

- new: users who went offline may change hardware addresses (which will also lose any configured network address).

- new: pressing 'T' now tears up empty cardboard boxes.

- new: Tower links can be upgraded in place.

- new: new settings option for coffee/tea time to not affect animations and physics and available in co-op.

- balance: increased NLB2 bandwidth and significantly reduced cost.

- balance: bandwidth of all switches increased by ~20% - 30%.

- balance: bandwidth of all routers increased by ~25%.

- balance: bandwidth of all firewalls increased by ~33%.

- balance: users that cannot access new providers (within a fraction of grace period of provider remaining, depending on user) will not affect overall satiety.

- balance: standard mode memento replacement daily fee reduced to 5 per device.

- balance: lowered all cabler's union proposal costs to 300.

- balance: proposals now auto-drafted every 3 days instead of 5.

- balance: Lean administration proposals now cheaper with a higher reduction ratio.

- balance: DC power rate now reduces to 30% of current DC power rate.

- balance: early floor build bonus increases to 100 per day.

- balance: increased default starting cash to 10000 for admin mode, 7000 for architect mode.

- balance: penalty system on non DC floors if exceeded kwh limit for the day.

- balance: added "lobby against tenabolt" proposal for public power use rights.

- balance: added power related proposals that affects power costs/outage frequencies.

- balance: added "legal retaliation against tenabolt" proposal that reimburses on outage/surges.

- balance: new data center proposal now only increase admin fees by 10% instead of 100%.

- balance: decentro prices now moves with trading activity.

- balance: limited to 300 decentros per trade.

- balance: trading decentro causes "volatility" which reduces selling price.

- balance: decentro volatility decreases with amount of users.

- bugfix: fixed issue with mounting on ghost racks.

- bugfix: fixed issue with mouted device on loaded games with carts and collision.

- bugfix: fixed drinking issues beyond 8x and 0.125x.

- bugfix: fixed elevator wiki guide image distortion.

- bugfix: adds recursion guard after 256 try-stack calls against self-referencing aliases.

- bugfix: fixed p2p traffic not counting visits.

- bugfix: fixed "always on" with route add command.

- bugfix: fixed issue with coffee/tea time affecting outage/surge/worm timing.

- bugfix: fixed grey square with in-game illusion browser.

- bugfix: fixed decentro buy/sell decimal value.

- bugfix: fixed traversal per second filter on dmarket.

- bugfix: added fix for broken saves due to near-midnight drinking.

- bugfix: fixed days in debt trigger game over if non consecutive.

- bugfix: fixed some description formatting of proposals.,

- bugfix: fixed sftp files having floating point sizes in display.,

- bugfix: fixed wirerat load issues on dstat/watch.

- bugfix: fixed issue with tower link requesting DHCP.

- bugfix: fixed issue with discount proposals not working properly.

- bugfix: starting cash affects achievments.

- bugfix: traversal will now always revisit any nodes if it is egressing from a VLAN capable node.

- bugfix: fixed dstat command running on debugger with "using" syntax.

- bugfix: fixed pcap header width alignment.

- bugfix: fixed vmconf copy not retaining files.

- bugfix: fixed time scaling affecting reliability.

- bugfix: fixed issue with overvoltage directive probability.

- bugfix: fixed cable unspooling too far when cardboard boxes are not upright.

- bugfix: device no longer auto-reset when a storage extension is suddenly removed.

- bugfix: fixed time scaling issues with save games.

- bugfix: fixed time scaling issues causing power loss on devices.

- bugfix: fixed issue with family shared copies hosting lobbies.

- bugfix: fixed loans not updating on joining co-op players.

- bugfix: fixed issue with RIP configuration on invalid ports.

- bugfix: tweaked physics engine to be less slippery.

- bugfix: fixed use stack issue with database-hub.

- bugfix: fixed issue with decentro currency still on device after memento reset.

- qol: added random seed button.

- qol: SLA warnings now show user type and floor.

- qol: vmconf create can now set a netaddr on VM creation.

- qol: scan now accepts "from" and "with" syntax for broadcast debugging.

- qol: scanning exploit can now be optionally turned off after acquisition.

- qol: sftp cp * now possible.

- qol: added option to disable flickering lights on floors.

- qol: vlan command now allows multiple tags to be created (i.e., vlan tag portN with #1 #2).

- qol: UPS now shows remaining time of current load.

- qol: wildcards using asterisk "*" now allowed on firewall traffic types - i.e., "deny tcp/51*"

- qol: alias now accepts $n or ${n} everywhere - i.e., "echo $1/${2}" now works.

- ext: increased starting cash option ceiling to 20000.

- ext: max day periods options now increased to 3600s.

- ext: the following play options no longer affect achievements/unlock disables (day period, network address requirement for requests, local dns mappings, debugger access bandwidth costs, device collisions, program autostart).

- localization: updated Russian localization (much appreciation to our Russian translation volunteers).

- localization: fixed tower-link font maps for DE, FR.

- workaround: teatime/coffee will not have effect 3 seconds to midnight.