29 October 2025 Build 20590881 Edited 29 October 2025 – 15:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 2.5.2

  • Improved sound management.

  • Combat balancing: in Easy and Normal difficulties, players now have a higher chance to land a critical hit, while enemies have slightly less.

Changed files in this update

