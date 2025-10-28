Hey everyone, we're excited to bring you a brand-new feature we've been working on that will create a more lively atmosphere in the world. On top of that, this time around we've added even more clothes to style your littles in, so make sure you check out Banana21 to find the latest hot topic offers!



Attention Steam Deck and Linux players

We're moving away from native linux builds to Proton and there will be a separate announcement made on what that'll mean for you - our players. Right now, please just make sure to enable cloud saving and reinstall the game so that your saves are transferred over flawlessly as you play on Linux platforms or Steam Deck.



We're looking forward to even cooler new features in the upcoming updates. Until then, stay tuned.



Enjoy and thank you for playing~

Patch Notes 🗒️ Little Sim World Hotfix v0.54.0

Little Favours

Citizens can now give you quests around the city! We've currently implemented it to 3 quests per day - so look around! Little Favours will appear with a visual cue above the citizen's heads which, when accepted, will show up in a new section on your Quests App. We're still working on developing the citizens so that next few patches will bring even more interaction with them. Stay tuned

New Clothes

Plenty of new styles to find in our lovely shops; Decora, Techwear, hoodies, slingbags, and much more! Check them out and let us know what you think, or better yet - send us a screenshot of your stylish little!

UI Fixes & Updates 📊

Reworked Quest UI with controller support.

Fixed some consumable icons being blurry.

Fixed text tooltip to show correctly on controller.

Fixed the stove's cooking progress UI.

Fixed UIShipping to show correct prices before selling.

Fixed UISell to hide empty items.

Added rotate hotkey on build mode when selecting furniture.

Updated build mode to toggle UI when placing furniture on controller.

Updated build mode toolbar placement.

Updated build mode to point when hovering over furniture that can be picked up.

Added circle outline when selecting an interactable character instead of using an outline.

Added higher resolution cursors.

Updated cursor to show finger icon when selecting an interactable.

Updated cursor to show talk icon when selecting an interactable character.

Fixed dragging items in inventory causing cursor to reset position.

Fixed dragging items in inventory on controller to have correct start position.

Updated inventory tabs to be bigger with a page number.

Reworked Emotes UI with controller support.

General Fixes 🎯

Fixed single filthy coin to be cleaned with a full inventory.

Fixed cooking/crafting to correctly remove items in all connected inventories when trying to remove more than the quantity in one inventory.

Fixed wardrobe to setup correctly without removing items in outfit.

Fixed stoves, workbenches, and easels to no longer allow you to continue crafting/cooking/painting if you don't have free space in your inventory.

Improved Citizens' synchronization in Multiplayer.

Fixed Multiplayer desyncs caused by build mode undo actions.

Littles will no longer be able to wash their teeth with the Brota Water Filter while using a bathroom sink.

Fixed fast fishing perk icon.

Fixed University Bulletin Board not showing course interaction.

Fixed players not being able to sort the letters during the Alumni Survey quest.

Please remember to update your game on Steam so the patch can be applied! 🔄