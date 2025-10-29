 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20590828 Edited 29 October 2025 – 15:59:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This minor patch makes the game a little easier:

  • Infinite

    • Unlock after completing only 3 levels of Tactical (as opposed to previous 5)

    • Display a timer for auto trigger (in addition to the timer bar)

    • Increase time limit for auto trigger to 5 seconds when top target starts moving

  • Tactical

    • Extend the direction indicator line slightly

In addition, the UI is updated to better adapt to 4:3 aspect ratio and Steam Deck.

I hope these changes make the game a bit more forgiving!

