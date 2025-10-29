This minor patch makes the game a little easier:
Infinite
Unlock after completing only 3 levels of Tactical (as opposed to previous 5)
Display a timer for auto trigger (in addition to the timer bar)
Increase time limit for auto trigger to 5 seconds when top target starts moving
Tactical
Extend the direction indicator line slightly
In addition, the UI is updated to better adapt to 4:3 aspect ratio and Steam Deck.
I hope these changes make the game a bit more forgiving!
Changed files in this update