This minor patch makes the game a little easier:

Infinite Unlock after completing only 3 levels of Tactical (as opposed to previous 5) Display a timer for auto trigger (in addition to the timer bar) Increase time limit for auto trigger to 5 seconds when top target starts moving

Tactical Extend the direction indicator line slightly



In addition, the UI is updated to better adapt to 4:3 aspect ratio and Steam Deck.

I hope these changes make the game a bit more forgiving!