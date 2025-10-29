Main Update
Sorting function has been implemented.
Other Updates
Updated the skill description for Summon Sanamoth.
Added a battle effect to the afterlife.
Fixed an issue where the battle effect for Undying Lava Cave was not being applied.
Fixed an issue where the effect of the "Minidora" Damage Cross could carry over to the next battle.
If you are defeated in an endless battle, you will no longer return to your secret base.
Other minor bugs have been fixed.
Comments
Thank you for playing INIMICUS! Thanks to all of you, development is progressing smoothly. We plan to implement Mission Battle (tentative name) in the next update.
Changed files in this update