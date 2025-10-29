We are very happy to announce that the 1.7 update is now live on Steam!
This update contains a lot of new features as well as numerous bug fixes.
01. New features
Engine
Reduced stand-alone game loading time significantly: loading time can be cut by 3, depending on the type of assets.
Consistent bullet patterns with low framerate: Some parts of the bullet code were frame-rate dependent. Now, the bullet behavior is the same for any framerate.
A big part of the engine was rewritten under the hood: we'll soon add the ability to duplicate or rename game directories. Stay tuned!
Editor
Object name filter in the Game box to quickly search for objects:
Pressing space or P in the Weapon editor pauses or plays the bullets pattern
Added colors to the triggers to help logic readability:
Gameplay
End of game trigger: new property 'don't show high score screen': some users are creating custom menus level don't want to display the high score when users click on a custom exit button. Or simply, some games are not suitable for high-scores. You can control when to display the scores with this new feature.
Trigger new condition: 'score is less than': this opens the door to new gameplay conditions. For example, you could give the player an item if he completes a level with a score higher than x:
Maximum 'follow Player Camera maximum acceleration' increased to 60
Maximum weapons per set increased to 32
02. Bug fixes
Changing the Sprite lighting between levels didn't work
Gauges and chain bars had an incorrect height if used with post-processing effects
Possible crash with score textures
Deleting a weapon or a particle locator didn't propagate the deletion sometimes
3d player/background collision was unreliable (regression)
Better high scores text layout
Continue sometimes always displays a dark screen
Continue screen layout could break depending on the game screen ratio
An item with negative life could decrease player's HP even if he was invincible
If "hide when killed" was unchecked, enemies n > 1 were hidden anyway (regression)
Changed files in this update