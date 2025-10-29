We are very happy to announce that the 1.7 update is now live on Steam!

This update contains a lot of new features as well as numerous bug fixes.



01. New features

Engine

Reduced stand-alone game loading time significantly: loading time can be cut by 3, depending on the type of assets.

Consistent bullet patterns with low framerate: Some parts of the bullet code were frame-rate dependent. Now, the bullet behavior is the same for any framerate.

A big part of the engine was rewritten under the hood: we'll soon add the ability to duplicate or rename game directories. Stay tuned!

Editor

Object name filter in the Game box to quickly search for objects:





Pressing space or P in the Weapon editor pauses or plays the bullets pattern

Added colors to the triggers to help logic readability:





Gameplay

End of game trigger: new property 'don't show high score screen': some users are creating custom menus level don't want to display the high score when users click on a custom exit button. Or simply, some games are not suitable for high-scores. You can control when to display the scores with this new feature.





Trigger new condition: 'score is less than': this opens the door to new gameplay conditions. For example, you could give the player an item if he completes a level with a score higher than x:





Maximum 'follow Player Camera maximum acceleration' increased to 60

Maximum weapons per set increased to 32



02. Bug fixes