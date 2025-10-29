 Skip to content
Major 29 October 2025 Build 20590779 Edited 29 October 2025 – 20:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We are very happy to announce that the 1.7 update is now live on Steam!

This update contains a lot of new features as well as numerous bug fixes.

01. New features

Engine

  • Reduced stand-alone game loading time significantly: loading time can be cut by 3, depending on the type of assets.

  • Consistent bullet patterns with low framerate: Some parts of the bullet code were frame-rate dependent. Now, the bullet behavior is the same for any framerate.

  • A big part of the engine was rewritten under the hood: we'll soon add the ability to duplicate or rename game directories. Stay tuned!

Editor

  • Object name filter in the Game box to quickly search for objects:

  • Pressing space or P in the Weapon editor pauses or plays the bullets pattern

  • Added colors to the triggers to help logic readability:

Gameplay

  • End of game trigger: new property 'don't show high score screen': some users are creating custom menus level don't want to display the high score when users click on a custom exit button. Or simply, some games are not suitable for high-scores. You can control when to display the scores with this new feature.

  • Trigger new condition: 'score is less than': this opens the door to new gameplay conditions. For example, you could give the player an item if he completes a level with a score higher than x:

  • Maximum 'follow Player Camera maximum acceleration' increased to 60

  • Maximum weapons per set increased to 32


02. Bug fixes

  • Changing the Sprite lighting between levels didn't work

  • Gauges and chain bars had an incorrect height if used with post-processing effects

  • Possible crash with score textures

  • Deleting a weapon or a particle locator didn't propagate the deletion sometimes

  • 3d player/background collision was unreliable (regression)

  • Better high scores text layout

  • Continue sometimes always displays a dark screen

  • Continue screen layout could break depending on the game screen ratio

  • An item with negative life could decrease player's HP even if he was invincible

  • If "hide when killed" was unchecked, enemies n > 1 were hidden anyway (regression)

