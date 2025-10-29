https://steamdb.info/misc changes
- Necrotic Skirmishes - - Royal Causeway: This map will now spawn a Fanatical Brother boss at the 5 minute mark (instead of the usual elite enemy).
- Necrotic Skirmishes - Ominous Cathedral: The Shade High Wizard boss will now show up a minute later.
- Necrotic Skirmishes - Unsanctified Crypt: The Shade Immortis Necarch boss will now show up a minute later.
- Necrotic Skirmishes - Wizarding Library: The amount of enemies that spawn has been slightly reduced. The Wizarding Councilor boss will now show up a minute later.
- Necrotic Skirmishes - Wizarding Councilor / High Wizard: The amount of projectiles they fire per attack has been reduced by 25%.
- Cadaver Coffin contraption: You can now be a little further away to activate it.
- Watering Can relic: When taken all Sorcery Archive contraptions will now gain a random spell if they didn't already have a spell.
- Hub - Choose Class: The gems for winning game modes was based on the currently selected class.
- Hub - Choose Awakens Map screen: It was a bit scuffed when using full Mouse Support.
- Psycho Possessed class - Boobroski Cultivation: The ghosts it creates were not despawning correctly.
- Beast Whisperer class: When using the Mimicry Tears spell the Dryad minions weren't changing their colour correctly.
- Flamey Waves spell: It was using the Ghostly Minions visibility setting (instead of the Ghostly Spells).
- Wizarding Councilor enemy: Getting killed by its attacks would wrongly say you were killed by the High Wizard.
