Hey Blacksmith's,

You can find this new version on the Alpha test branch. This also may not be compatible with older saves.

Added a few new items to the shop that will hopefully help guide new players in their blacksmithing journey.

Updated and added item icon’s for items that can be picked up and added to your backpack.

Adjusted swim speeds to be slower but now agility affects swimming speed. So foods and other sources that add temporary agility will also increase your swim speed, similar to walking and running.

Added about 15+ new ingredients for cooking.

Added several new unique cooking recipes with large bonus’, to be discovered.

Added a few fishes to bodies of water.

Switched Log and Firewood static racks near starting shop for a moveable one. Use the “V” key to move them.

Unlocked a secret door. The cavernous depths beneath the Temple can now be visited. (It’s still not complete but playable. I’ll update it overtime as usual.)

Crystals can be placed in your backpack.

Reduced the Expedited Delivery Service deliveries to 1 minute instead of 2 minutes. ( Will later add ways to decrease the timer)

Nobles are now the only ones that will request custom orders.

Removed reputation penalty for cancelling jobs. You’ll still lose reputation if you assault a customer though. (Unequip your tool and left click to push)

Removed “Working Class” type customers from legacy customer roster.

Removed legacy customers asking for repairs. They should only ask for new weapons.

Fix for customers not giving coin after taking a weapon.

Fix that ties in with previous issue where customers that wanted a shield, would sometimes not tell you. Resulting in a starring match with no winner. Until you cancel the order, which forces the customer too give you the coin for the weapon you delivered but not the shield, since you didn’t know they wanted one. Unless you did than you’re a wizard for successfully completing an impossible order.

Fixed issue where during the tutorial, if the customer teleports to order desk because they got stuck moving to your shop, they would cause the tutorial to not progress.

Fixed issue where the wagon would continue to loop the movement sound after you exited the seat. Only happened if you exited while it was still moving.

Fix issue where Golems would cause ore veins to disappear when killed. They should no longer cause the veins to disappear.