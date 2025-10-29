- Upgraded development software to Unity 6.2.6(Security Issue)
- Changed background image on results screens.
- Added Custom Race Classes.
- Fixed Whitworth doorslammer front end missing texture.
- Added multiplayer Lobby tabs.
- Changed multiplayer lobbies to be locked if you are not class legal.
- Fixed No Time/Street results UI controls bug.
- Upgraded Steam software for future implementation of the Steam Workshop.
- Fixed lighting issues on medium and high quality settings.
- Added Longsford Outskirts street track.
- Added Longsford Frontstretch street track.
Update Notes v0.2.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2389381
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update