29 October 2025 Build 20590664 Edited 30 October 2025 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Upgraded development software to Unity 6.2.6(Security Issue)
  • Changed background image on results screens.
  • Added Custom Race Classes.
  • Fixed Whitworth doorslammer front end missing texture.
  • Added multiplayer Lobby tabs.
  • Changed multiplayer lobbies to be locked if you are not class legal.
  • Fixed No Time/Street results UI controls bug.
  • Upgraded Steam software for future implementation of the Steam Workshop.
  • Fixed lighting issues on medium and high quality settings.
  • Added Longsford Outskirts street track.
  • Added Longsford Frontstretch street track.

