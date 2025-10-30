Dear Adventurer,

To provide adventurers with a better experience, the Guild will be issuing a temporary restraining order on all adventurer activities in Atlan starting on October 30, 2025 at 06:00 (UTC+0). This order is expected to remain in effect for approximately 4 hours (may start earlier or get postponed depending on actual conditions). During this time, servers will be closed, and all Adventurers will not be able to log in to the game. After the maintenance is complete, please restart the game client and update the game before you return for a new chapter in your adventure.

Adventurers who have one or more characters created before the maintenance begins will receive a compensation of Prismadium x100 for this downtime via mail. This compensation can only be claimed once per account. Remember to claim it before it expires! Thank you for your support and cooperation!

I. Version Update Content

▨ [Lost Ruins - Apocalyptic Descent] Now Available

The truth regarding Project Apocalypse has come into the light, but its final creation—Michael of the Apocalypse—remains buried under the sands of time. The glorious legacy of the Ancient Atlan Era waits in silence—for challengers who dare brave Their majestic presence, for the prophecy to finally fulfill itself, and... for the coming of Their promised end.

1. Launch Time: November 1, 10:00 (Server time of your character's server). For servers that have been open for less than 30 days, the [Apocalyptic Descent] Dungeon will unlock on the 30th day after server launch (press the exclamation mark next to the server name in the upper right corner of the character info interface to view the server's launch time).

2. Clearing [Apocalyptic Descent] has a chance to drop: Tear-Stained Mirror, Apocalyptic Fate Runestone, as well as Mars & Michael Insignias and Modules.

▨ [Apocalyptic Echo] Event Launch

1. The first 24 Adventurers to clear "Apocalyptic Descent - Elite" in each server will unlock an Achievement and receive the exclusive title "Apocalypse Apostle." To earn the title, all characters in the party must come from the same server when entering the Dungeon.

2. Adventurers who clear "Apocalyptic Descent - Elite" will unlock Combat Buffs and progress rewards, obtaining Tear-Stained Mirrors and Apocalyptic Fate Runestones.

3. Assist other Adventurers in clearing "Apocalyptic Descent - Elite" to accumulate assist counts, climb the assist rankings, and earn the exclusive Moniker "Light of Revelation," Ruins Insignia Module Selection Boxes, Apocalyptic Fate Runestones, Tear-Stained Mirrors, and other rewards.

▨ [New Gear]

1. Added Rune series Seals and Talismans. Craft them using Apocalyptic Fate Runestones, Magitrium, and Gold. Only the corresponding classes can equip them and activate the respective Level 60 Class-Specific Epic Trinket set effects.

2. Added Lost Ruins series Seals and Talismans, featuring 3 different sets: Warmonger, Apocalypse, and Fate. Requires Level 60 Class-Specific Epic or Rune series Trinkets, corresponding Blueprints, Tear-Stained Mirrors, and Gold to craft. Lost Ruins series Trinkets can activate Class-Exclusive Trinket set effects when their own set effects are not activated.

3. Added the Lost Ruins series Relic "World's End Hourglass," obtained by upgrading the Codex of Eternal Imprisonment using the World's End Blueprint.

4. Spend Tear-Stained Mirrors in the Ruins Shop to redeem corresponding Blueprint Fragment Selection Boxes. Spend Apocalyptic Fate Runestones to redeem Blueprint Fragment Random Boxes.

▨ [Power Climb Championship - Elimination Stage] Begins!

The Power Climb Championship Elimination Stage is about to begin! 64 squads from each region are ready to embark on two weeks of elimination battles! Who will emerge victorious from the intense rounds of BO5 battles? Let us bear witness!

1. Matchup Allocation: Based on squad rankings, elimination stage matchups will follow the high-seed vs. low-seed principle. For example: The #1 ranked squad will face the #64 ranked squad in the Top 64 round, and so on.

2. Competition Rules:

a. Each round of the Elimination Stage will be BO5 (Best of 5) games, with each match lasting 5 minutes. The first squad to win 3 matches advances to the next round, while the losing squad remains at their current ranking. (Detailed match rules can be viewed in the event rules section)

b. Preparations will be open 5 minutes early in each round of the Elimination Stage. For example, a match starting at 19:00 will become open for preparation at 18:55. Each squad member must confirm their loadouts and press "ready" before joining the match.

c. A new match begins every 6 minutes. For example: BO5 Match 1 at 19:00, BO5 Match 2 at 19:06, BO5 Match 3 at 19:12, and so on.

3. Match Schedule (Server time of your character's server):

—Round of 64 takes place on November 5 at 19:00-19:30

—Round of 32 takes place on November 5 at 19:30-20:00

—Round of 16 takes place on November 7 at 19:00-19:30

—Quarterfinals take place on November 7 at 19:30-20:00

—Semifinals Game 1 takes place on November 9 at 19:00-19:30 (featuring the two teams that advanced from the upper bracket)

—Semifinals Game 2 takes place on November 9 at 19:30-20:00 (featuring the two teams that advanced from the lower bracket)

—Third Place Match takes place on November 16 at 19:00-19:30

—The Finals take place on November 16 at 19:30-20:00

After the Elimination Stage ends, champion squads will be inducted into the Hall of Honor.

▨ [Doradoween] Series Events Launch

1. Event Requirements: Adventurer level 19 and completion of the [Valley Ruins] Main Quest.

2. Event Duration: October 30, 06:00 - November 21, 06:00 (Server time of your character's server, available after the maintenance).

The entire continent of Atlan has been decorated anew to celebrate this festival originating from the city of Alnado. After completing the Wonderland Main Quest, the "Lumiville's Midnight Festival" quest will unlock. Complete this quest to obtain the exclusive Headwear "Pumpkin Fiend - Limited Time." As midnight strikes, the festival shall begin! Come experience the unforgettable night!

[Journey Memories]

Spend Energy to obtain puzzle pieces. Complete puzzles to obtain Midnight Fudge, Arcanite of Adore, Prismadium, and other rewards.

[Pumpkin Fun]

Pumpkins lurking in the shadows, pumpkins patrolling everywhere, pumpkins that hate humans... and the mastermind behind it all—Lord Fat Ken!

Gather your friends and challenge Lord Fat Ken, who's causing mischief in Wonderland! Midnight Fudge will be scattered around the stage during the challenge! Clear the challenge for a chance to obtain the "Pumpkin Fiend" exclusive headwear!

[Joyful Banter]

Equip the Headwear "Pumpkin Fiend" to discover hidden extra NPCs in Lumiville, Rhine City, and Wonderland. Make "eye contact" with them to receive Midnight Fudge, Prismadium, Jester's Badges, and other rewards (you can obtain Pumpkin Fiend - Limited Time through the "Lumiville's Midnight Festival" event quest. Hint: You can still make eye contact with the extra NPCs without equipping the headwear! Follow the clues and take a good look at those extras!).

[Pumpkin Hunt]

Find all the strange pumpkins hidden in Lumiville to win the limited Achievement—Pumpkin Trick!

[Midnight Store]

Use Midnight Fudge collected during the event to redeem the exclusive Headwear "Demon Horns," the exclusive Avatar "Festive Trickster," the Purple Footprint "Lingering Mist," a Tarina Insignia, a HexChess Module Bundle, Potent Catalysts, Arcanite of Adore, and more!

▨ Outfit System Update

Trail of stars, steps born of light—A new type of Outfit, Footprints, is now available! Adventurers can equip Footprints for their characters in the [Gear - Outfit] interface. At the same time, we'll be introducing the S-grade Footprint "Starry Stream" and "Golden Footprints Insignia" into the game! Let every step shine bright and leave a stylish trail as you venture through Atlan!

▨ Homestead System Update

1. Invites are now available in your Homestead. Homestead owners can invite friends, party members, and fleet members to visit their Homestead.

2. Halloween-themed decorations are now available in your Homestead. After building your [Research Center], they can be unlocked with Homestead Coins.

▨ [Bloodmoon Festival] Limited Summons

1. Event Duration: After the maintenance - before the February 12, 2026 maintenance.

2. The S-grade grand prizes for this summoning event are: "Starry Stream" (S-grade Footprint) and "Golden Footprints Insignia." Adventurers can choose any one reward for summoning. Chosen rewards can be changed at any time, and the pity count carries over.

3. This event's A-grade rewards include: Crimson Ritual (Outfit), Crimson Priest (title), and Azure Feather (Footprint).

4. During the event, Adventurers can use "Arcanite of Brocade" to perform summons. If you don't have enough "Arcanite of Brocade," you can use "Prismadium" or "Opals" instead.

5. Please note that while the pity progress from the "Summer Tides" Limited Summons will be carried over to "Bloodmoon Festival" Limited Summons, the cumulative summon rewards progress will be reset for the new rewards in this event.

▨ [Whispers of Midnight] Pet Limited Summons

1. Event Duration: After the maintenance - before the January 15, 2026 maintenance.

2. The S-grade grand prize for this summoning event is the "Gentleman Fancy Contract."

3. During the event, Adventurers can use "Arcanite of Adore" to perform summons. If you don't have enough "Arcanite of Adore," you can use "Prismadium" or "Opals" instead.

4. Please note that while the pity progress from the previous Pet Summons event will be carried over to "Whispers of Midnight," the cumulative summon rewards progress will be reset for the new rewards in this event.

▨ Shop Updates

1. Added [Wondrous Night Pack I] to the shop. Sale period: After the October 30, 2025 maintenance - before the January 15, 2026 maintenance. The pack contains: Arcanite of Brocade x5 + Arcanite of Adore x5. Limited to 1 purchase per account.

2. Added [Wondrous Night Pack II] to the shop. Sale period: After the October 30, 2025 maintenance - before the January 15, 2026 maintenance. The pack contains: Arcanite of Brocade x20 + Arcanite of Adore x20. Limited to 1 purchase per account.

3. Added [Wondrous Night Pack III] to the shop. Sale period: After the October 30, 2025 maintenance - before the January 15, 2026 maintenance. The pack contains: Arcanite of Brocade x30 + Arcanite of Adore x30. Limited to 1 purchase per account.

4. Added [Limited Summons Pack] to the shop. Sale period: November 1, 2025, 06:00 - November 12, 2025, 06:00 (Server time of your character's server). The pack contains: Arcanite of Brocade x11 + Arcanite of Adore x11 + Bound Gold x1,111,111. Limited to 1 purchase per account.

5. Added [Phantom Wizard Hat Pack] to the shop. Sale period: After the October 30, 2025 maintenance - December 18, 2025, 06:00 (Server time of your character's server). The pack contains: Exclusive Headwear - Phantom Wizard Hat + Crystal Dye Solution x1 + Refraction Crystal x1 + Opal x480. Limited to 1 purchase per character.

6. Added [Crimson Embrace Pack] to the shop. Sale period: After the October 30, 2025 maintenance - December 18, 2025, 06:00 (Server time of your character's server). The pack contains: Exclusive Weapon Skin - Crimson Embrace. Limited to 1 purchase per character.

7. Added [Insignia Support Pack I] to the [Advanced Enhancement] tab. Sale period: After the October 30, 2025 maintenance - December 4, 2025, 06:00 (Server time of your character's server). The pack contains: Pink Insignia Selection Bag x1. Limited to 6 purchases per account.

8. Added [Insignia Support Pack II] to the [Advanced Enhancement] tab. Sale period: After the October 30, 2025 maintenance - December 4, 2025, 06:00 (Server time of your character's server). The pack contains: Orange Adventure Insignia Selection Bag x1. Limited to 3 purchases per account.

▨ Shop Updates

1. All pieces of the Crimson Ritual Outfit are now available for redemption via the [Summon - Outfit] tab in the shop.

2. Scarlet Footprints Insignias, and Crimson Ritual Avatar and Avatar Frame are now available for redemption via the [Summon - Item] tab in the shop.

3. Added "Weapon Fragment Selection Box" to the HexChess Shop. Open it to select and obtain Tenebrous or Exceed Weapon Fragments.

II. Optimizations

1. Optimized pet contract item functionality. Specified pet contracts (Cowlboy / Ghostflame Bat / Greenie / Biowlboy) and their Pet Heart items can be exchanged for a certain amount of Arcanite of Adore.

2. Mount Summons rule clarification: When a new round of Mount Summons becomes available, pity progress from the previous round will be carried over.

3. Added new Wilderness Trail and Twilight Gala avatars for the Assassin class.

4. Added options in the system settings to not show Footprints and Auras.

5. When enhancing gear at Enhancement Level 18 or higher, you can now choose to Amplify 10 times at once.

III. Bug Fixes

1. Fixed an issue where Outfit Transmog effects in the Personal Storage might not convert properly during Class Change.