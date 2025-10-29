Greetings, Headmasters,



The candles are lit, the pumpkins glow, and whispers echo through the halls…

Wizdom Academy celebrates the Halloween season with a brand-new map, eerie decorations, and a cauldron full of improvements!

New exterior decorations Spooky pumpkins, haunted banners, and enchanted lamps to bring life (and a little fright) to your courtyards. New paths, fences, and autumn-themed ambiance elements.

New interior decorations Halloween furniture set: beds, tables, pillars, wardrobes, and more mysterious props. Perfect for turning your rooms into cozy haunted chambers.

New map A brand-new map shrouded in mist where will-o’-wisps guide wandering apprentices.

Room customization – Halloween Edition The custom room system now supports all the new Halloween assets. Create dorms, libraries, and classrooms in true spooky style.

New student profiles & villages Added Halloween-themed student profiles linked to their home villages. The new Spookie Villages are now fully set up and connected to the world map.

Updated world map The world map has been refreshed with the new Halloween region and improved transitions between zones.

Interface & management Complete management panel rework for smoother navigation and improved clarity. Optimized keybinding options, performance settings, and graphics parameters.

Other Additions Integration of new Halloween characters. Wizdom Academy Discord link has been re-added in the game — come join our community.



Major building mesh re-modeling and shader optimization for better visuals and performance.

Added ShadowMesh integration across all rooms for smoother lighting and improved FPS.

Adjusted tutorial pacing for a clearer, more gradual learning curve.

Gold balance rework: Reduced the unexpected production drop after graduations. Clarified the various gold generation sources, especially through village upgrades.

Fully translated multiple destruction feature.

Fixed crash on Castle Hill.

Fixed blockers related to the new decoration list system.

Fixed resource loading issue — resources are now properly updated after building capacity increases.

Fixed recruitment menu (wrong student count, broken rank sorting, and teachers showing up in the student tab).

Fixed tutorial pacing and UI inconsistencies.

Fixed various bugs and small issues to ensure a smoother, more stable experience.

Thank you all for your continued support and feedback.

The Halloween Update marks the beginning of a new cycle of major features — and the magic of Wizdom Academy is only growing stronger.

Drop a review on Steam and join our Discord to help us keep the magic alive!

