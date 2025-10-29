 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20590492 Edited 29 October 2025 – 13:46:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


📢 Desktop Heroes v2.3.6 – Day 2 Update


Heroes, thank you for all the incredible support and feedback during release week 🙌
We have listened closely and rolled out improvements, fixes and optimizations to make your adventure smoother and more fun.

🎯 Improvements

  • Select Items to Sell by Rarity – Clicking a rarity color now selects all items of that rarity and lower.
  • Multiple Bosses – Boss Stones are no longer locked, you can now summon multiple bosses at the same time.
  • Reduced Junk Item Drop Rate – Less junk filling your bag.
  • Inventory Upgrade Revamp – Lower upgrade costs and max slots increased to 72.


🛠️ Bug Fixes

  • Weapons could be placed in armor slots.
  • Stat effect miscalculations fixed.
  • Mobs occasionally passing through characters.
  • Items decreasing in count without triggering effects.


⚡ Performance

  • Optimized mob health calculations for smoother big battles.
  • More improvements coming soon.


Your feedback in the first two days has been invaluable.
Thank you for being part of this adventure 🏹⚔️

