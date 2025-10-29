📢 Desktop Heroes v2.3.6 – Day 2 Update
Heroes, thank you for all the incredible support and feedback during release week 🙌
We have listened closely and rolled out improvements, fixes and optimizations to make your adventure smoother and more fun.
🎯 Improvements
- Select Items to Sell by Rarity – Clicking a rarity color now selects all items of that rarity and lower.
- Multiple Bosses – Boss Stones are no longer locked, you can now summon multiple bosses at the same time.
- Reduced Junk Item Drop Rate – Less junk filling your bag.
- Inventory Upgrade Revamp – Lower upgrade costs and max slots increased to 72.
🛠️ Bug Fixes
- Weapons could be placed in armor slots.
- Stat effect miscalculations fixed.
- Mobs occasionally passing through characters.
- Items decreasing in count without triggering effects.
⚡ Performance
- Optimized mob health calculations for smoother big battles.
- More improvements coming soon.
Your feedback in the first two days has been invaluable.
Thank you for being part of this adventure 🏹⚔️
Changed files in this update