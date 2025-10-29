📢 Desktop Heroes v2.3.6 – Day 2 Update

🎯 Improvements

Select Items to Sell by Rarity – Clicking a rarity color now selects all items of that rarity and lower.



– Clicking a rarity color now selects all items of that rarity and lower. Multiple Bosses – Boss Stones are no longer locked, you can now summon multiple bosses at the same time.



– Boss Stones are no longer locked, you can now summon multiple bosses at the same time. Reduced Junk Item Drop Rate – Less junk filling your bag.



– Less junk filling your bag. Inventory Upgrade Revamp – Lower upgrade costs and max slots increased to 72.



🛠️ Bug Fixes

Weapons could be placed in armor slots.



Stat effect miscalculations fixed.



Mobs occasionally passing through characters.



Items decreasing in count without triggering effects.



⚡ Performance

Optimized mob health calculations for smoother big battles.



More improvements coming soon.



Heroes, thank you for all the incredible support and feedback during release week 🙌We have listened closely and rolled out improvements, fixes and optimizations to make your adventure smoother and more fun.Your feedback in the first two days has been invaluable.Thank you for being part of this adventure 🏹⚔️