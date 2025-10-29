1. A new potion that immerses players in a spiritual atmosphere.
2. Special enemies exclusive to this mode — defeat them to earn mysterious Spookens!
3. Use Spookens to buy brand-new themed decorations.
4. Fresh spooky-themed music has arrived — including a new track for your jukebox!
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed: You can no longer move a pet item into a pet inventory via double LMB or Shift+LMB.
- Fixed: You can no longer move a quest item into an enemy chest via double LMB or Shift+LMB.
- Fixed an issue where blocking a hit could damage the wrong weapon.
- Fixed an issue where some items were positioned out of bounds in the inventory.
👻 Spooky Season is on its way!
