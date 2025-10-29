Time for another little patch to address some of the bugs that have been found in the game. Thanks to our community, we have been able to pinpoint and fix lots of bugs, so thank you for playing and reporting any issues you have!
Changes:
Backpack torch slot can hold Magic Lantern
Backpack torch slot can hold Heat Rock
Removed floating torch in lobby village
Bug Fixes:
Fixed issues with save files not saving correctly
Fixed an issue with players falling through some dungeon doors/teleporters when crouching
Fixed an issue with ghosts when they phase through walls
Ragdolls would on occasion cause errors, this has been fixed
Fixed various backpack bugs
Network stability has been improved, a couple of bugs were located and squashed in the networking code
Fixed issue with some keyboard keys not being possible to bind
Armor on corpses would be out of sync for players joining mid game, this is now fixed
And other minor fixes…
