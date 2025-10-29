 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20590476 Edited 29 October 2025 – 15:39:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Time for another little patch to address some of the bugs that have been found in the game. Thanks to our community, we have been able to pinpoint and fix lots of bugs, so thank you for playing and reporting any issues you have!


Changes:

  • Backpack torch slot can hold Magic Lantern

  • Backpack torch slot can hold Heat Rock

  • Removed floating torch in lobby village

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed issues with save files not saving correctly

  • Fixed an issue with players falling through some dungeon doors/teleporters when crouching

  • Fixed an issue with ghosts when they phase through walls

  • Ragdolls would on occasion cause errors, this has been fixed

  • Fixed various backpack bugs

  • Network stability has been improved, a couple of bugs were located and squashed in the networking code

  • Fixed issue with some keyboard keys not being possible to bind

  • Armor on corpses would be out of sync for players joining mid game, this is now fixed

  • And other minor fixes…

