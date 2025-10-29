 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2 The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 October 2025 Build 20590356 Edited 29 October 2025 – 13:32:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

With this update most known causes for stability issues have been fixed.

  1. More stability improvements.

  2. Fixed a couple of invisible object.

  3. Expanded line widths to work better with the recently changed font.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3889081
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link