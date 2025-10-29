I know broken achievements is very frustrating, so here you go.
Here's a list of the changes for this update:
Achievements:
- Uber-fail
- Not Bad For A Human
- Leben-Tod
- One Man Chorus Line
- Master Finder
- Won’t You Come Home, Franz Brauder?
- The Place I Used To Call Fatherland
Other changes:
- Level 8, fixed lightning rays blocking hitscan weapons.
- Level 8, fixed potential soft lock right before falling down the balcony.
- Small changes to credits.
These take a long time to test and I'm trying to serve it as quick as possible so, let me know if you find any that are still bugged.
Cheers!
Roger
