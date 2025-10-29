Achievements:

Uber-fail



Not Bad For A Human



Leben-Tod



One Man Chorus Line



Master Finder



Won’t You Come Home, Franz Brauder?



The Place I Used To Call Fatherland



Other changes:



Level 8, fixed lightning rays blocking hitscan weapons.



Level 8, fixed potential soft lock right before falling down the balcony.



Small changes to credits.



Hi everyone!I know broken achievements is very frustrating, so here you go.Here's a list of the changes for this update:These take a long time to test and I'm trying to serve it as quick as possible so, let me know if you find any that are still bugged.Cheers!Roger