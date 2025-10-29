 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20590336 Edited 29 October 2025 – 14:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone!
I know broken achievements is very frustrating, so here you go.
Here's a list of the changes for this update:


Achievements:
  • Uber-fail
  • Not Bad For A Human
  • Leben-Tod
  • One Man Chorus Line
  • Master Finder
  • Won’t You Come Home, Franz Brauder?
  • The Place I Used To Call Fatherland


Other changes:
  • Level 8, fixed lightning rays blocking hitscan weapons.
  • Level 8, fixed potential soft lock right before falling down the balcony.
  • Small changes to credits.



These take a long time to test and I'm trying to serve it as quick as possible so, let me know if you find any that are still bugged.

Cheers!
Roger

