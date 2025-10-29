As All Hallows' Eve approaches, we have a small little part 2 to our Halloween events!

New Halloween Items & Updates

More Ghoul Coins!

Since it's almost ghoul time, we've massively increased the drop rate for Ghoul Coins from sacrificing Remains!

We also added a couple new Halloween items…





New to Cauldron

Gleeby Catsack (rare)

Spooky Catsack (rare)

New to Halloween Characters

Gleeby Catsack (rare)

Spooky Catsack (rare)

Added more new Victorian furniture available in Rob's Imports and Sweet Suites

Victorian Writing Desk

Victorian Rolley Desk

Victorian Executive Desk





Nimbus Art Pass & Bonus Level



Nimbus was our first Ball Race map, and it has gotten some love finally! The artwork for the tiles, objects, and more have been redone and we've added a bonus level that was missing from Nimbus.

Condo Optimizations

We went through a lot of the systems in Condo IO and optimized them to improve performance for Condos that have intense usage of Condo IO. We're hoping the optimizations we did will reduce CPU usage overall.

Changes

Added new items to Rob's Imports: Victorian Writing Desk, Victorian Rolley Desk, and Victorian Executive Desk

Added new decorative Catsacks to Halloween Visitor and Cauldron drop pools: Gleeby Catsack and Spooky Catsack

Halloween: Increased the drop rate for Ghoul Coins from sacrificing Remains

Increased Laser Tag payout: Winning Team 500 > 2500 units

Increased Laser Tag payout: Gained Points (per point) 2 > 4 units

Increased Laser Tag payout: Didn't Get Tagged 500 > 1500 units

Increased Laser Tag payout: Didn't Get Eliminated 800 > 1250 units

Ball Race - Nimbus: Continued art pass on Nimbus, updated the art on the pillars, hammers, moving platforms, and boost ramps

Ball Race - Nimbus: Added more Melon pickups to Nimbus

Ball Race - Nimbus: Added a Bonus Level to Nimbus (Level 11)

Optimizations

Condo IO: Condo IO tick operations moved to a separate subsystem that handles all the IO latent connections and delays more efficiently (while reducing overall tick overhead)

Condo: Optimized Volumes (including Push Volumes) (overall reduction in player checks)

Condo: Optimized Timer (no longer updates timer text if the timer is not visible)

Condo: Optimized Relays (only effects editor visibility state)

Condo: Optimized Clock IO output calls (less IO calls)

Condo: Optimized Plush items (better animation handling, less taxing)

Condo: Optimized Text 3D update calls (less overall updates unless needed)

Condo: Optimized Hit Target Volume (doesn't update text until health is changed now)

Condo: Optimized Physical Media Shelves (settles into idle state after media changes)

Condo: Optimized Weapon Pickups (less event calls)

Condo: Optimized Paper Lantern Lights (lights reduced in size, helps with less light overdraw)

Condo: Optimized Boardwalk Midway Lights (lights removed)

Condo: Optimized Physics Items (no longer does certain physics events if it's not simulating fully)

SDNL Changes / Fixes

SDNL: Fixed missed BERT darts having collision with the player (causing oddities when stepped over).

SDNL: Fixed Raptor ragdoll violently trashing around

SDNL: Superweapons are no longer removed in Gun Game when depleted

SDNL: Fixed Gravity Glove intro speech playing during Team Deathmatch

SDNL: Reduced volume of Announcer overall

Added volume slider for Voice Over/Announcer

We're still investigating and working on more fixes for SDNL



Bug Fixes

Fixed player head angle (while in seats) flipping back and forth when you look at yourself

Fixed Candy Bucket Holdable running out of ammo when throwing candy

Fixed missing texture on Minigolf Spline Plaster

Fixed material regression on the Wet Floor Sign and Canvas Floor Sign items

Fixed coloring on the Tiki Torch item

Fixed Varnish property on Victorian Dresser, Hutch, Dining Table, Accent Table, Coffee Table, and Console Table not reapplying on Condo load

Virus: Fixed material regression on the Golden 9MM Upgrade

Fixed collision on Victorian Wardrobe variant 2

Fixed material regression on Theater Door

Fixed normal map mismatch on Wood Parquet condo surface materials

Happy Halloween!

<3 PixelTail Games





Join our Discord for development updates and community fun!

Join Our Discord

We love awesome people like you!

Follow our developments on our Trello in near real-time:

Tower Unite Roadmap

If you love our game and want to support its development, please consider getting a Supporter Pack! We'd be so grateful!





Please report bugs & submit suggestions on our forums. We're active everyday & here to help.

For bug reports: Bug Reports

For suggestions: Submit a Suggestion



<3 PixelTail Games