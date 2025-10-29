As All Hallows' Eve approaches, we have a small little part 2 to our Halloween events!
New Halloween Items & Updates
More Ghoul Coins!
Since it's almost ghoul time, we've massively increased the drop rate for Ghoul Coins from sacrificing Remains!
We also added a couple new Halloween items…
New to Cauldron
Gleeby Catsack (rare)
Spooky Catsack (rare)
New to Halloween Characters
Added more new Victorian furniture available in Rob's Imports and Sweet Suites
Victorian Writing Desk
Victorian Rolley Desk
Victorian Executive Desk
Nimbus Art Pass & Bonus Level
Nimbus was our first Ball Race map, and it has gotten some love finally! The artwork for the tiles, objects, and more have been redone and we've added a bonus level that was missing from Nimbus.
Condo Optimizations
We went through a lot of the systems in Condo IO and optimized them to improve performance for Condos that have intense usage of Condo IO. We're hoping the optimizations we did will reduce CPU usage overall.
Changes
Added new items to Rob's Imports: Victorian Writing Desk, Victorian Rolley Desk, and Victorian Executive Desk
Added new decorative Catsacks to Halloween Visitor and Cauldron drop pools: Gleeby Catsack and Spooky Catsack
Halloween: Increased the drop rate for Ghoul Coins from sacrificing Remains
Increased Laser Tag payout: Winning Team 500 > 2500 units
Increased Laser Tag payout: Gained Points (per point) 2 > 4 units
Increased Laser Tag payout: Didn't Get Tagged 500 > 1500 units
Increased Laser Tag payout: Didn't Get Eliminated 800 > 1250 units
Ball Race - Nimbus: Continued art pass on Nimbus, updated the art on the pillars, hammers, moving platforms, and boost ramps
Ball Race - Nimbus: Added more Melon pickups to Nimbus
Ball Race - Nimbus: Added a Bonus Level to Nimbus (Level 11)
Optimizations
Condo IO: Condo IO tick operations moved to a separate subsystem that handles all the IO latent connections and delays more efficiently (while reducing overall tick overhead)
Condo: Optimized Volumes (including Push Volumes) (overall reduction in player checks)
Condo: Optimized Timer (no longer updates timer text if the timer is not visible)
Condo: Optimized Relays (only effects editor visibility state)
Condo: Optimized Clock IO output calls (less IO calls)
Condo: Optimized Plush items (better animation handling, less taxing)
Condo: Optimized Text 3D update calls (less overall updates unless needed)
Condo: Optimized Hit Target Volume (doesn't update text until health is changed now)
Condo: Optimized Physical Media Shelves (settles into idle state after media changes)
Condo: Optimized Weapon Pickups (less event calls)
Condo: Optimized Paper Lantern Lights (lights reduced in size, helps with less light overdraw)
Condo: Optimized Boardwalk Midway Lights (lights removed)
Condo: Optimized Physics Items (no longer does certain physics events if it's not simulating fully)
SDNL Changes / Fixes
SDNL: Fixed missed BERT darts having collision with the player (causing oddities when stepped over).
SDNL: Fixed Raptor ragdoll violently trashing around
SDNL: Superweapons are no longer removed in Gun Game when depleted
SDNL: Fixed Gravity Glove intro speech playing during Team Deathmatch
SDNL: Reduced volume of Announcer overall
Added volume slider for Voice Over/Announcer
We're still investigating and working on more fixes for SDNL
Bug Fixes
Fixed player head angle (while in seats) flipping back and forth when you look at yourself
Fixed Candy Bucket Holdable running out of ammo when throwing candy
Fixed missing texture on Minigolf Spline Plaster
Fixed material regression on the Wet Floor Sign and Canvas Floor Sign items
Fixed coloring on the Tiki Torch item
Fixed Varnish property on Victorian Dresser, Hutch, Dining Table, Accent Table, Coffee Table, and Console Table not reapplying on Condo load
Virus: Fixed material regression on the Golden 9MM Upgrade
Fixed collision on Victorian Wardrobe variant 2
Fixed material regression on Theater Door
Fixed normal map mismatch on Wood Parquet condo surface materials
Happy Halloween!
<3 PixelTail Games
