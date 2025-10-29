👋 Hey everyone!
A fresh Magic Madness update just dropped with new spells, characters, and smoother gameplay all around. Whether you're training or battling online, you’ll feel the difference. Let’s dive in!
🔍 Full Patch Notes
🔥 Five New Elemental Spells: Each element now comes with a new spell.
🎒 Spell Selector: Build your perfect spell loadout before every match.
🎓 Tutorial Rework: A smoother, faster start for new players.
🧙 New Characters: Fresh heroes join the battle roster.
🏆 Player Stats & Achievements: Track your progress and earn rewards.
🔫 Gun Pickups & Shooting Range: More ways to fight and train.
🚫 Crouch Removed: Faster, cleaner combat flow.
💀 Death Notifications: Deaths now appear on the HUD, keeping you better informed.
💃 New Lobby Animations: Bring life to the lobby with unique poses for every character.
🖥️ HUD Hide Option: Clean screen for cinematic play.
🎨 New UX/UI
