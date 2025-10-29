This is the first step of a whole update chain we’re calling Road-to-Reload.

There will be several of these, and each one brings the game closer to the big Reload version.

Brand New "Farm" Map.

Let’s start with the biggest thing: the new map.

It’s a full remake of the very first location — the Farm.

But this isn’t just a nostalgia trip. We have big plans for it.

The Farm now uses a brand new camera perspective.

The roads are drawn at an angle toward the camera, which lets us place multiple lanes in depth instead of just left and right.

That means way more space to build, race, and create chaos.

New User Interface and Main Menu

Items Shadow System

New Game Visuals

New Living: Mutated Small Chicken

New wounds texture

This Is Only The BEGINNING

You can now set up real races with the cars you build, and create multi-layer scenes without running out of room.

This new angled lane system will also let us add special “ground” objects in the future.

We’ve also started reworking the UI for Reload.

In this update, only part of the new UI is live.

With every Road-to-Reload update, the interface will keep getting cleaner and better.

And this is only the beginning.

New animals, new items, new modes, and a lot more are already in development.

Important: in the next update, all items will be refreshed and new ones will be added.