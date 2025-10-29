 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20590104 Edited 29 October 2025 – 13:19:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where you could crouch under the entrance rope during a hunt within the Crazy Clown Carnival.

  • Fixed a bug where the thermometer could display temperature 0.0 on larger maps.

  • Fixed a bug where the ghost interference audio would continue to play on loop after being dropped or swapped.

  • Fixed a bug where you could pick up items in another players hand.

Balancing

  • Made the UV handprint last longer before it disappears

Changes

  • Increased the audio of the spirit box responses.

  • Added a verification message to indicate that you bought the starter items.

