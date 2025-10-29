Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where you could crouch under the entrance rope during a hunt within the Crazy Clown Carnival.
Fixed a bug where the thermometer could display temperature 0.0 on larger maps.
Fixed a bug where the ghost interference audio would continue to play on loop after being dropped or swapped.
Fixed a bug where you could pick up items in another players hand.
Balancing
Made the UV handprint last longer before it disappears
Changes
Increased the audio of the spirit box responses.
Added a verification message to indicate that you bought the starter items.
Changed files in this update