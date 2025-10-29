🔧 HOTFIX | ENDING BUG & DECRYPT SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT

Hey everyone 👋

This is a quick but very important fix focused on the ending sequence and the decrypt system.

🧠 WHAT'S FIXED

Fixed a major issue at the end of the game related to Decrypt . When you press Decrypt , the game now completely disables anomaly spawning . If there are already more than 6 anomalies , pressing Decrypt will no longer cause soft locks or SWAT spawns .

In the previous update, SWAT spawning was correctly disabled after decrypt, but you could get stuck on the chair and be unable to finish the game. This is now fully resolved. You can decrypt and complete the game normally .



💬 NOTES FROM THE DEV

I’m aware of a few smaller bugs still around, and I’ll be watching for reports while preparing another update in the next few days / weeks.

That said, I’ll be taking a short break, I’ve been working over 10 hours a day for months, and burnout has really started to kick in. I want to come back fresh to make sure every future update keeps the quality high.

Thank you all for your patience, understanding, and incredible support. ❤️

– Tarba Paul Cornel