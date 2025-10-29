 Skip to content
Major 29 October 2025 Build 20590100 Edited 29 October 2025 – 16:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔧 HOTFIX | ENDING BUG & DECRYPT SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT

Hey everyone 👋

This is a quick but very important fix focused on the ending sequence and the decrypt system.

🧠 WHAT'S FIXED

  • Fixed a major issue at the end of the game related to Decrypt.

    • When you press Decrypt, the game now completely disables anomaly spawning.

    • If there are already more than 6 anomalies, pressing Decrypt will no longer cause soft locks or SWAT spawns.

  • In the previous update, SWAT spawning was correctly disabled after decrypt, but you could get stuck on the chair and be unable to finish the game.

    • This is now fully resolved. You can decrypt and complete the game normally.

💬 NOTES FROM THE DEV

I’m aware of a few smaller bugs still around, and I’ll be watching for reports while preparing another update in the next few days / weeks.

That said, I’ll be taking a short break, I’ve been working over 10 hours a day for months, and burnout has really started to kick in. I want to come back fresh to make sure every future update keeps the quality high.

Thank you all for your patience, understanding, and incredible support. ❤️
– Tarba Paul Cornel

