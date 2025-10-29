 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20590041
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed Achievements not firing during Brutal Mode
- Brutal Mode was being reset to normal when selected. It is now fixed!
- Added missing colliders in Scrapper Room which caused players to fall out of bounds.
- Added final boss event back to the Star Map. It had defaulted to another event, so didn't feel like you were about to take on the final boss. Its fixed now.

For those interested, Brutal Mode has 20% more enemies and 50% less credit drops.

Cheers, James

Changed files in this update

Depot 2629281
