29 October 2025 Build 20589967 Edited 29 October 2025 – 14:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi all! This update brings some new features to Overlooting aimed at making the game accessible to more players and to improve some parts of the game that weren't as visually clear or convenient.

  • Added an option to change the speed of the game between Slow, Normal, Fast and Turbo.

  • Added an option to make the combat automatic: after clicking on an enemy, it will continue until the area is cleared.

  • Added Colorblind Modes that add filters to the game for different kinds of color blindness.

  • Added an option to disable the screenshake.

  • Added visual feedback when acquiring a random stat at the Well event.

  • Added visual feedback when an enemy gets a damage buff.

