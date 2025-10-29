 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20589916 Edited 29 October 2025 – 19:39:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changed/Fixed:

  • The final battle was rebalanced.
  • Fixed an issue introduced in Patch 1.0.6 that prevented progress beyond Week 31.
  • Added a new tutorial note: active skills now scale with the Prince’s attributes.
  • Updated the skill journal with detailed descriptions showing which attributes affect each active skill.

