- The final battle was rebalanced.
- Fixed an issue introduced in Patch 1.0.6 that prevented progress beyond Week 31.
- Added a new tutorial note: active skills now scale with the Prince’s attributes.
- Updated the skill journal with detailed descriptions showing which attributes affect each active skill.
Patch v1.0.7
