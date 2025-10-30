 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20589837 Edited 30 October 2025 – 12:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Survivors!

We’re continuing our work on fixing the bugs and issues you’ve reported. Huge thanks for your activity and vigilance — thanks to you, this fix came together so quickly! What issues did we fix this time?


Zombieburg Improvements & Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the first Zombieburg encounter didn’t start correctly.

  • Health bar now appears properly during the second phase of the Zombieburg fight.

  • Controller auto-aim is now enabled for Zombieburg's rockets.

Gameplay & World Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the world failed to load correctly for hotjoin clients joining during Machine destruction by zombies or Zombieburg.

  • The zipline near the bridge is now interactable.

  • Tunnel phonographs now work as intended.

  • Fixed minor translation bugs in French.

Connection & Multiplayer Fixes

  • Fixed several issues related to player connectivity and joining sessions.

  • Quest flow has been updated — it no longer blocks co-op sessions.

Various Bug Fixes & Logs

  • Controller errors fixed.

  • Addressed multiple errors including cases of zombie immortality and keybind spam during loading screens.

  • Implemented additional performance and stability improvements across the game.

Wrap up!

That’s it for today’s update! We hope you have even more fun playing Survival Machine!

Your feedback means a lot to us — don’t forget to share it here on Steam or on our Discord!

dzięki!

Berdol

Changed files in this update

Depot 1601331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link