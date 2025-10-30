Hi Survivors!

We’re continuing our work on fixing the bugs and issues you’ve reported. Huge thanks for your activity and vigilance — thanks to you, this fix came together so quickly! What issues did we fix this time?



Zombieburg Improvements & Fixes

Fixed an issue where the first Zombieburg encounter didn’t start correctly.

Health bar now appears properly during the second phase of the Zombieburg fight.

Controller auto-aim is now enabled for Zombieburg's rockets.

Gameplay & World Fixes

Fixed an issue where the world failed to load correctly for hotjoin clients joining during Machine destruction by zombies or Zombieburg.

The zipline near the bridge is now interactable .

Tunnel phonographs now work as intended.

Fixed minor translation bugs in French.

Connection & Multiplayer Fixes

Fixed several issues related to player connectivity and joining sessions .

Quest flow has been updated — it no longer blocks co-op sessions.

Various Bug Fixes & Logs

Controller errors fixed.

Addressed multiple errors including cases of zombie immortality and keybind spam during loading screens.

Implemented additional performance and stability improvements across the game.

Wrap up!



That’s it for today’s update! We hope you have even more fun playing Survival Machine!

Your feedback means a lot to us — don’t forget to share it here on Steam or on our Discord!

dzięki!

Berdol